ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

South Haven Can Now Close Beach, Pier During Bad Weather

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH HAVEN (WOOD-AM) - City councilors in South Haven have voted to give the...

woodradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWMTCw

Strong waves, bitterly cold air freeze South Haven pier solid

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Winds roar and waves crash onto the beach on Thursday as another winter storm rolls in over Lake Michigan. Dangerous driving: Michigan State Police cruisers involved in crashes on I-94 as winter storm hits West Michigan. In the water, a person surfs. On the beach,...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
kmvt

Roads closed due to bad weather reopen

SOUTHERN IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department has reopened roads previously closed due to Monday’s inclement weather, according to its 511 page. The snow and wind originally forced roads and highways all over Southern Idaho to close such as U.S. 30 and U.S. Highway 93.
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Pier#New Gate
chapelboro.com

Hillsborough: Weathering Bad Weather and Projects in 2022

Hillsborough Mayor Jenn Weaver speaks with 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell on Tuesday, January 4, to help kick off Conversations with the Mayors in 2022. She discusses some of the local government’s goals for the next year and shares some updates on how the town is recovering from Monday’s intense storm.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
foxla.com

Long Beach beaches closed due to sewage spill

The seven miles of beach in Long Beach are closed Friday morning due to a sewage spill that authorities say started in the Carson area. People are not allowed to contact the water until the spill is cleaned.
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kauainownews.com

Bad Weather Closes Some Transfer Stations

Bad weather has forced the Solid Waste Division to close transfer stations this morning. The Kekaha Landfill and Hanapēpē refuse transfer station are closed and will not be accepting trash, green waste or metals. The Kapa‘a and Hanalei refuse transfer stations are closed for green waste and metal...
KEKAHA, HI
kmvt

Bad weather can’t stop New Years Eve bash at 2nd South Market

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Supply chain disruptions, staffing shortages, and the recent COVID surge are forcing some restaurants and bars to limit their hours on New Year’s Eve. However, some local businesses in Twin Falls are still able to take advantage of one of their busiest days of the year.
TWIN FALLS, ID
CBS Sacramento

Highway 89 Around Emerald Bay Reopens After Snow Removal

EMERALD BAY (CBS13) — The highway has reopened after a snowstorm caused a closure on a portion of Highway 89 around Emerald Bay, said Caltrans District 3. Crews worked tirelessly all morning to clear fallen trees, boulders, snow, and debris from the roadway. Now that they have cleared it, the route is now accessible and has been reopened. Highway 89 around Emerald Bay is back OPEN. Thanks to our crews for all their hard work throughout this record-breaking storm! @CountyElDorado @CHPSouthLake @PlacerCA https://t.co/RynoT2Dtje — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 6, 2022
TRAFFIC
CBS Philly

How PennDOT Plans To Keep Drivers Safe On Roads During Winter Storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The plows and salt trucks are loaded up and ready to go across the Delaware Valley. Much of our area was spared from the worst of Monday’s winter storm, which slammed mostly towns by the Jersey Shore. But, based on what chief meteorologist Kate Bilo is tracking, much more of the Delaware Valley won’t be so lucky this time around. CBS3 spoke to Brad Rudolph with PennDOT about how they’re preparing. PennDOT is being as proactive as possible ahead of the overnight storm in an effort to stay ahead of the snow. “Laying down a brine solution with some salt and...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy