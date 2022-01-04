ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharr, TX

“We need to rebuild,” say RGV business owners after fire destroys building

By Tylisa Hampton
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08CQ1B_0dcIHBCe00

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The owners of Matt’s Building Materials in Pharr spoke to ValleyCentral about recovering after a fire destroyed their business.

‘Possible homicide’ under investigation after man found dead in Mission

Co-owner, Isaac Smith said their family-owned business has been a part of Pharr since 1969, which is why when a customer called him about the fire he was in disbelief.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mKFvd_0dcIHBCe00

“Around 11:30 in the morning on Saturday, saying ‘hey it looks like there’s a fire from behind the building’ and I called my brother, and he lives behind the store, and he had already seen it and by that time it was already too late,” said Smith.

Smith said he and his family were completely heartbroken to see the devastation of their business after they put their blood, sweat, and tears into building it.

“It feels like I lost a loved one, a family member, it just felt horrible, it’s horrible,” said Smith.

Early voting for McAllen special election begins Jan. 5

He adds they always knew a fire was a possibility because the building is made from wood but after years of handling small fires here and there in the building, they never imagined it would be mostly unsalvageable.

“It’s a 30–50-year-old building and it’s mainly made from wood and we carry a lot of wood products in it and all it takes is a spark and it goes up quick,” said Smith.

Since the business has been in the Rio Grande Valley for decades, seeing it on fire was not only heartbreaking for the owners but also emotional for the first responders like Pharr Fire Chief Pilar Rodriguez.

“A lot of us have emotional ties to this facility, as far back as I can remember coming to this facility before the big boxes came to town, this was the place to come.” However, he adds because of the winds during that morning and not only took them 24 hours to contain, “we think this is the largest fire and the history of the Pharr Fire Department,” said Rodriguez.

RGV school districts extending winter break
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RIcH2_0dcIHBCe00

Chief Rodriguez went on to say they must wait for a preliminary report to determine the cause of the fire, and Smith said when they can find out he and his family are determined to build their business back.

“We need to rebuild; we want to support our employees in the community. We have in this store alone about 110 employees, and their families depend on us,” said Smith.

As of right now, their plan is to stay focused on why they built the business in the first place.

“With something like this it can easily be distracting from the real picture and the real picture is the people that we are about, the community, and the people that have our back,” said Smith.

Smith added he is thankful for the fire department’s help and the community for reaching out and supporting his family.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 8

Meredith Rutkowski
2d ago

The fire was devastating and a great loss to the community. Thankfully, nobody was injured and the dedication of the owners, the employees and the community to rebuild, will make it stronger and better!

Reply
5
Related
ValleyCentral

Pharr invites musicians to perform at food truck park

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Pharr is inviting all musicians who want to share their music with the public. The city’s news release invites musicians to come to Downtown Park at the Hub Food Truck Park every Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information contact the city of Pharr at […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Visitations temporarily suspended at several detention centers across the Valley

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo, Starr and Cameron County Sheriff’s Offices announced that they will temporarily suspend in-person visitations at detention centers in the area due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office announced that they were suspending visitations at the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center beginning […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

RGV Homebound Program pushes vaccination efforts, encourages residents to take advantage

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the rise of COVID-19 cases in the Rio Grande Valley, county officials are urging homebound residents to use the homebound vaccination program. In Hidalgo County, Emergency Manager Ricardo Saldaña said the demand for COVID-19 vaccines have tripled. “We’ve gone from doing 15 now we’re up to 30 to 40 a […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Starr County Sheriffs investigating after body found on ranch

STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Starr County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was discovered on a ranch property north of Roma. Deputies responded to a report of a lifeless body on Thursday at a ranch property on Alvaro’s Road in Los Arrieros, according to a post by Starr County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies […]
STARR COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Pharr, TX
Local
Texas Business
City
Mission, TX
Mission, TX
Business
Pharr, TX
Business
City
Mcallen, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County to hold free vaccine and testing clinic

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County will hold a free COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinic on Friday. The clinic will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 7 at the Precinct 4 Endowment Center located at 107 Sunflower Road in Edinburg, according to a post from Hidalgo County Pct. 4 Commissioner […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Mission Co Owner#The Pharr Fire Department
ValleyCentral

Brownsville PD asks public to identify attempted burglary suspects

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying several attempted burglary suspects. The individuals are persons of interest in several attempted burglaries of motor vehicles, a post by Brownsville PD states. The first group was captured on surveillance video on Nov. 20. The second group was captured […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Authorities locate missing Mission woman

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated. MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department has located a missing 76-year-old woman. According to officials, Alicia Garcia, 76, had last been seen on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. near 1510 E. Business-83 at Lemon Tree Estates. Authorities say Garcia suffers from dementia. Officials say Garcia is now […]
MISSION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
ValleyCentral

Toddler accidentally shoots mother, sibling near Fort Worth, police say

GRANBURY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A mother and child were hospitalized after a toddler shot a gun outside a Walmart in Granbury. Granbury officers responded to the Walmart on U.S. Highway 377 in Granbury after reports of an accidental shooting, according to a post by Granbury Police Department. After investigating, police said it appeared that a […]
GRANBURY, TX
ValleyCentral

Man killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash that took place early Tuesday morning. According to a release, around 1:30 a.m. police responded to an incident on the 800 block of Calle Milpa Verde in Brownsville. Police say a 59-year-old man was hit by a white pickup truck and […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg lists locations for Christmas tree recycling

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Edinburg reminds residents through Jan. 21, they can place their live Christmas trees on the curbside to be collected with the regular trash. The city’s social media post lists three locations where residents can also drop off their trees: Resource Recovery Center, Edinburg Regional Landfill, and the Edinburg […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Primera PD: Man wanted for theft of security cameras

PRIMERA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Primera police are searching for a man wanted for theft of security cameras. The theft occurred on Jan. 1 at a residence located at the 2300 block of Lime Avenue in Primera, according to a release by the Primera Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact Primera Crime Stoppers […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy