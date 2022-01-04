ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Prelude Therapeutics To Present At The H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prelude Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: PRLD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced that Kris Vaddi, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference, being held on January 10-13, 2022.

The prerecorded presentation will become available on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:00 am ET and can be accessed by visiting the "Investors" page under the " Events & Presentation" section of the Prelude website, where a replay of the presentation will be available for a limited time.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing innovative, potential best-in-class molecules targeting critical cancer cell pathways involved in cancer pathogenesis. Prelude's initial clinical candidates, PRT543 and PRT811, are potent, selective, oral PRMT5 inhibitors in Phase 1 development for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, primary and secondary CNS cancers and select myeloid malignancies. PRT1419, a potent and selective MCL1 inhibitor, is in Phase 1 development for patients with relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. PRT2527, a highly selective CDK9 inhibitor, is anticipated to begin Phase 1 clinical development by year-end as a monotherapy in patients with selected solid tumors. In addition, the Company's pipeline includes PRT-SCA2, a SMARCA2 protein degrader, PRT-K4, a highly selective kinase inhibitor, and additional discovery stage programs.

