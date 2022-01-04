ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Rivalry Issues 2022 Business Update

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

TORONTO, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivalry Corp. (the " Company" or " Rivalry") (TSXV: RVLY) (FSE: 9VK), an internationally regulated sports betting and media company, today issued a letter to shareholders summarizing recent progress and outlining strategic priorities for 2022. The full text of the letter follows. All dollar figures are quoted in Canadian dollars.

Rivalry Corp. 2022 Business Update

At Rivalry Corp. (" Rivalry" or the " Company") we aspire for every year to exceed the last, and in 2021, our third full year of operating, we did just that. We delivered our strongest growth to date.

Since launch we have demonstrated discipline and execution. Some highlights:

  • Created the most engaged esports betting brand globally 1;
  • Increased revenue more than 600% year-over-year (YoY) to $8.9M as of our most recent reported quarter (Q3 2021) on a year-to-date (YTD) basis;
  • Grew betting handle 2 over 180% YoY to $66.1M through October 2021 on a YTD basis, with an implied annual run rate as of the last reported quarter (Q3 2021) of nearly $100M;
  • Customer registrations increased to approximately 600,000 through October 2021 on a YTD basis, up from 350,000 as at 2020 year-end;
  • Customer acquisition costs remain significantly below market and deliver profitable unit economics 3;
  • Developed all of our technology in house;
  • Pioneered a new gaming category of Massive Multiplayer Online Gambling Games (MMOGG) with our proprietary title Rushlane ;
  • Conditionally granted a sports bookmaker licence in Australia from the Northern Territory Racing Commission (Australia) (the "NTRC");
  • Submitted an application to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (the "AGCO") to become a fully registered operator of internet gaming and sports betting in Ontario;
  • Commenced trading via direct listing on the TSX Venture Exchange on October 5, 2021.

Our ambition does not end there. We are confident 2022 will be another record year of accomplishments. The investment we will be making in all key areas of the business will likely exceed the past three years combined. This sets 2022 up for a multitude of material catalysts:

  • Anticipated launch in two new regulated markets, Australia and Ontario;
  • Innovative product releases, demonstrating the power and scalability of our proprietary technology;
  • New originally developed games to complement Rushlane and our MMOGG category;
  • New content and media to continue positioning Rivalry as a market-leading brand at the forefront of internet culture;
  • Launch in new geographies under our existing Isle of Man licence to provide continuous user growth and brand reach across the globe; and
  • Expand our capital markets presence to increase investor awareness.

Backing this effort is a fortified balance sheet with approximately $41.3 million of cash and no debt as at our most recently reported quarter (Q3 2021), a figure several times the amount we spent to build the entire business.

We are executing against a generational opportunity, and our vision is clear:

  1. Become the leader in next gen sports betting and entertainment globally.
  2. Have the most engaged brand and portfolio of IP (games, content, creators, and more) that is revered and trusted.

We expect that success on these key priorities will make Rivalry transportable into new categories beyond betting. Why? Because we have a loyal user base and a foundation of trust with under 30's in a regulated framework, fully KYC'd, with funded wallets, who are deeply engaged in our universe.

Rivalry was born through the mutual passion we share with our target audience: gaming and internet culture. At approximately 40% of the global population 4, Gen Z and young Millennials, my generation and much of the team, represent the largest generational cohort in history. We grew up interfaced with the internet, and view gaming as the sport of the internet. Through that lens we have shaped Rivalry as a brand that is deeply woven into the fabric of this emerging internet culture that is reshaping multiple consumer industries, in addition to sports betting.

I'm confident Rivalry as a company, and a collection of talented individuals understands better than any of our peers how to navigate and participate in this culture. It is an inevitable generational tidal wave that we are focusing all our efforts on acquiring, retaining, and entertaining.

The growth and market leadership advantages we have created are a product of our disciplined execution on hundreds of large and small details that we deliver as a simple and cohesive user experience. This is how we are building brand equity with long-term sustainable value.

We measure our success on these efforts in revenue growth and margin expansion, healthy customer acquisition metrics, profitable unit economics, and deepening brand engagement.

In 2022 we are committed to expanding our brand leadership not just in next gen sports betting globally, but in entertainment in this rapidly evolving internet culture that we are part of. It's my belief that this intersection we live in, and the demographic we are serving, represents one of the biggest opportunities of the coming decade.

I have complete conviction in our team and strategy, which is now underpinned by the strongest balance sheet we have had since founding. We will continue to deliver, and 2022 will demonstrate to the market what kind of pace we are capable of.

I wish everyone a successful and healthy year.

Steven SalzCo-Founder & CEORivalry Corp.

________________________ 1 Source: Twitonomy, Social Blade, Rival IQ 2 The Company defines "Betting Handle" or "Handle" as the total dollar value accepted in wagers, adjusted for cancellations and corrections. 3 Source: Multiple EU public sportsbook filings 4 Source: United Nations

About Rivalry

Rivalry Corp. wholly owns and operates Rivalry Limited, a leading sport betting and media property offering fully regulated online wagering on esports, traditional sports, and casino for the next generation of bettors. Rivalry Limited currently holds an Isle of Man license, considered one of the premier online gambling jurisdictions. Based in Toronto, Rivalry operates a global team in more than 18 countries and growing. Rivalry Limited was granted its Isle of Man license in early 2018, officially launching in August of that year, and the Company is currently in the process of obtaining additional country licenses. The Company also has a variety of originally developed products, including Quest, an on-site engagement experience, and an original casino game called Rushlane, a proprietary casino game that marks the creation of a new category for online gaming: Massively Multiplayer Online Gambling Games (MMOGG).

Investor Contact:Vincic AdvisorsJeff Codispodi I investors@rivalry.com

Media Contact:BRANDSTYLE COMMUNICATIONS Kell Cholko I kell@brandstyle.com

Company Contact:Steven Salz, Co-Founder & CEO ss@rivalry.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements in respect of the growth prospects of the Company, including with respect to betting handle and other performance indicators, the Company being approved as a registered licensed operator of internet gaming and sports betting in Ontario and expected launches in Australia and other jurisdictions and the Company's potential product releases.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management of the Company at the date the statements are made based on information then available to the Company. Various factors and assumptions are applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to and involve a number of known and unknown, variables, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include regulatory or political change such as changes in applicable laws and regulations; the ability to obtain and maintain required licenses; the esports and sports betting industry being a heavily regulated industry; the complex and evolving regulatory environment for the online gaming and online gambling industry; the success of esports and other betting products are not guaranteed; changes in public perception of the esports and online gambling industry; failure to retain or add customers; the Company having a limited operating history; negative cash flow from operations; operational risks; cybersecurity risks; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; reliance on management; reliance on third parties and third-party networks; exchange rate risks; risks related to cryptocurrency transactions; risk of intellectual property infringement or invalid claims; the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and general economic, market and business conditions. For additional risks, please see the Company's prospectus dated September 17, 2021 and other disclosure documents available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

No assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Source: Rivalry Corp.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Blender Bites Announces Forward Share Split

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blender Bites Ltd. (the " Company", " Blender Bites" or " Blender"), (CSE: BITE, FWB: JL4, WKN: A3C3Y2), a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium, organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen functional foods, announces that it will undertake a forward share split (the " Forward Split") in which existing shareholders of the Company will receive 1.25 common shares in exchange for every existing common share of the Company.
MARKETS
TheStreet

FangDD Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Minimum Bid Requirements

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. ("FangDD" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DUO) today announced that the Company had received a notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"), dated January 4, 2022, notifying that, the Company is currently not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the "Rule"). It has resulted from the fact that the bid price of the Company's American depositary shares ("ADSs") closed below US$1 per share for the last 30 consecutive business days from November 19, 2021 to January 3, 2022. The Company has been granted a grace period of 180 calendar days, expiring on July 5, 2022, in which to regain compliance. The Company will regain compliance if, at any time during this 180-day period, the closing bid price of the Company's ADSs is at least US$1 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days. In the event the Company does not regain compliance with the Rule within 180 calendar days, the Company may be eligible for additional time.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of $75 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on The NASDAQ Global Market ("NASDAQ") and trade under the ticker symbol "VBOCU" beginning January 7, 2022. Each unit consists of one share of common stock, par value $0.0001, and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per whole share, subject to adjustment. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols "VBOC" and "VBOCW", respectively.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

New Frontier Health Corporation Announces Shareholders' Approval Of Merger Agreement And Warrantholders' Approval Of Warrant Amendment

New Frontier Health Corporation ("NFH" or the "Company") (NFH) , operator of the premium healthcare services provider United Family Healthcare, today announced that, at an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") held today, the Company's shareholders voted in favor of the proposal to authorize and approve the previously announced agreement and plan of merger, dated as of August 4, 2021 (the "Merger Agreement"), among the Company, Unicorn II Holdings Limited ("HoldCo"), Unicorn II Parent Limited ("Parent") and Unicorn II Merger Sub Limited ("Merger Sub"), pursuant to which, Merger Sub will be merged with and into the Company with the Company continuing as the surviving company and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent (the "Merger"), the plan of merger (the "Plan of Merger") required to be filed with the Registrar of Companies of the Cayman Islands, and the transactions contemplated thereby, including the Merger.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Online Gambling#Alcohol#Millennials#Media Company#Rvly#Fse#Canadian#Rivalry Corp 2022#Mmogg#Ntrc
TheStreet

Mayfair Gold Grants Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mayfair Gold Corp. (" Mayfair" or the " Company") ( TSX-V: MFG; OTCQB: MFGCF) announces the granting of incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees of the Company pursuant to the Company's long-term incentive plan. Options have been granted for an aggregate of 1,855,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.90. The Options are exercisable for a ten-year term expiring January 6, 2032.
ECONOMY
ABC 15 News

Customers have issues with businesses after pricy deposits

PHOENIX — Putting money down for a future service or product to be delivered later is common, but it can also be risky. We visited two local businesses that were paid deposits and consumers who say they still have nothing to show for it. The first involves Janet Diaz...
PHOENIX, AZ
TheStreet

Senseonics Announces Business Updates

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced operational and financial business updates. Operational and Financial Updates. Substantive review with the FDA for the PMA supplement for the...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Altitude International Issues CEO Update

PORT ST. LUCIE., Fla., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- -Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: ALTD) has released the following business update from its CEO, Greg Breunich:. "In the spirit of the holiday season, I want to express my deepest appreciation to all our shareholders, both past and present, who invested...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Markets
albuquerqueexpress.com

DigiMax Provides Business Update and 2022 Outlook

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2021 / DIGIMAX GLOBAL INC. (the 'Company' or 'DigiMax') (CSE:DIGI) is pleased to share an update about the accomplishments of the past year and an outlook for the year ahead. Looking back, 2021 has been a year of strengthening our vision, foundation, and...
BUSINESS
flbusinessdaily.com

2 business licenses issued in Dundee during November

There were two business licenses issued in Dundee during November, according to the Florida Department of State. More than 99.8 percent of Florida's businesses are small businesses at which more than 41 percent of Florida employees work, according to the Florida Small Business Development Center. A Civic Economics study found...
DUNDEE, FL
TheStreet

Puxin Limited Provides Business Updates

BEIJING, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Puxin Limited (NEW) - Get Puxin Ltd. Report ("Puxin" or the "Company"), a private educational services provider in China, today provided business updates following the recent regulatory developments relating to after-school tutoring services, including the Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring for Students in Compulsory Education, published in July 2021 by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council (the "Opinion") and the related implementation rules, regulations and measures promulgated by competent authorities.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Four Seasons Education Provides Updates On Business Operations

SHANGHAI, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. ("Four Seasons Education" or the "Company") (FEDU) - Get Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. Report, a leading Shanghai-based education company, today provided updates on the Company's business operations following the recent regulatory developments relating to after-school tutoring services, including the Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring for Students in Compulsory Education, published in July 2021 by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council (the "Opinion") and the related implementation rules, regulations and measures promulgated by competent authorities.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

AlphaCredit - Update On Discussions With Ad Hoc Group Of Noteholders

MIAMI, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 10, 2021, Alpha Holding S.A. de C.V. ("AlphaCredit" or the "Company") executed a nondisclosure agreement (the "NDA") with various members of an ad hoc group of holders (the "Ad Hoc Group") of the USD$700 million in principal amount of the 10% Senior Notes Due 2022 and the 9% Senior Notes due 2025 issued by the Company (the "Notes").
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Empire State Realty Trust Provides Business Update

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2022-- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the “Company”), a leading NYC-focused REIT with a portfolio of prime assets today provided the following update on its business operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005681/en/. The Victory (561 10th...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Latham Group, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Shares Of Its Common Stock

LATHAM, N.Y., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. ("Latham" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SWIM) today announced the pricing of a public offering of 12,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public price of $19.50 per share. Latham has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 shares of its common stock at the offering price of 19.50 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on January 11, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.
LATHAM, NY
TheStreet

GLOBAL NET LEASE ANNOUNCES $497 MILLION OF ACQUISITIONS AND 1.5 MILLION SQUARE FEET OF LEASING DURING 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) - Get Global Net Lease Inc Report ("GNL" or the "Company") announced today that it acquired 25 properties for a total of $497 million during the year ended December 31, 2021, based on contract purchase price. Acquisitions consisted of 85% industrial assets 1, were located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the Netherlands, and had a weighted average cap rate 2 of 8.9% and a weighted average remaining lease term of 17.2 years. The Company also announced that eleven leases with tenants were renewed or extended during 2021, totaling over 1.5 million square feet and adding approximately $96.0 million in net straight-line rent over the new weighted lease term.
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
81K+
Post
373K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy