Axogen To Participate At AAHS ASPN ASRM 2022 Annual Meetings

By GlobeNewswire
 2 days ago

ALACHUA, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axogen, Inc. (AXGN) - Get Axogen, Inc. Report, a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for damage or transection to peripheral nerves, today announced its participation at the combined 2022 meetings of the American Association for Hand Surgery (AAHS), American Society for Peripheral Nerve (ASPN), and the American Society for Reconstructive Microsurgery (ASRM). The meetings will be held January 11-18, 2022 in Carlsbad, CA.

Axogen will host an educational symposium on Thursday, January 13th at 1:00 p.m. featuring modern approaches to nerve repair and reconstruction. Data in Decision Making: The sensible, modern approach to nerve repair includes a panel of expert peripheral nerve surgeons who will review how they achieve meaningful outcomes by following an evidence-based and clinically-validated nerve repair algorithm. The panelists will use clinical cases and the most recent data to support why this algorithm remains a dependable approach to peripheral nerve management in their practice.

"Surgeon interest in peripheral nerve repair is evident in the number of nerve presentations highlighting Axogen technologies across all meeting agendas," said Karen Zaderej, chairman, CEO, and president. "We look forward to meeting with attendees in person and discussing how we can work together to bring our innovative evidence-based peripheral nerve repair solutions to more patients who will benefit from them."

Presentations featuring Axogen technologies include:

  • "Histological Comparison of the Fascicular Area of Cabled Sural Nerve Autograft and Processed Nerve Allograft" selected for presentation at the AAHS/ASPN/ASRM Outstanding Paper Session on Saturday January 15.
  • "Neurotization Techniques and Outcomes in Innervated Breast Reconstruction: A Systematic Review and Pooled Analysis" at the AAHS/ASPN/ASRM Outstanding Paper Session on Saturday January 15.
  • " Evaluation of Axonal and Myelin Debris Phagocytosis in the Distal Injured Nerve Stumps Surrounded by Small Intestinal Submucosa or Cross-Linked Collagen" on Friday January 14.
  • "Neurotized DIEP Flaps: A Timeline for Sensory Recovery" on Sunday, January 16.

Building on the success of ASRM's Sewing with the Masters program, ASPN has announced their Sewing Nerve with the Masters program. The program allows young surgeons an opportunity to hone their microsurgical nerve repair technique in a one-on-one session with an expert. These 15 minute sessions previously focused on vessel repair and have been expanded to now feature nerve repair skills. Axogen is happy to provide in-kind donations, such as the Avance ® nerve graft, as well as nerve experts to assist with hands-on support during all sessions. In addition, Axogen will also sponsor the ASRM Women in Microsurgery dinner and staff an interactive booth throughout the meetings.

About AAHS The American Association for Hand Surgery represents a diverse but cohesive mix of highly respected professionals working in all disciplines of hand surgery and hand therapy. Members include orthopedic surgeons, plastic surgeons, general surgeons, microsurgeons, hand therapists, nurses, and basic scientists from the United States, Canada, and many other countries. For more information, please visit: www.handsurgery.org.

About ASPN The American Society for Peripheral Nerve was established to stimulate and encourage study and research in the field of neural regeneration, to provide a forum for the presentation of the latest research and relevant clinical information and to serve as a unifying authority on all areas of neural regeneration and restorative neuroscience. For more information, please visit: www.peripheralnerve.org.

About ASRM The American Society for Reconstructive Microsurgery was established to promote, encourage, foster, and advance the art and science of microsurgery and complex reconstruction and to establish a forum for teaching, research and free discussion of reconstructive microsurgical methods and principles. For more information, please visit: www.microsurg.org.

About AxogenAxogen (AXGN) is the leading company focused specifically on the science, development, and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. Axogen employees are passionate about helping to restore peripheral nerve function and quality of life to patients with physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves by providing innovative, clinically proven, and economically effective repair solutions for surgeons and health care providers. Peripheral nerves provide the pathways for both motor and sensory signals throughout the body. Every day, people suffer traumatic injuries or undergo surgical procedures that impact the function of their peripheral nerves. Physical damage to a peripheral nerve, or the inability to properly reconnect peripheral nerves, can result in the loss of muscle or organ function, the loss of sensory feeling, or the initiation of pain.

Axogen's platform for peripheral nerve repair features a comprehensive portfolio of products, including Avance ® Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; Axoguard Nerve Connector ®, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; Axoguard Nerve Protector ®, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves and reinforce the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard Nerve Cap ®, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to protect a peripheral nerve end and separate the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma. The Axogen portfolio of products is available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, South Korea, and several other European and international countries.

Contact:Axogen, Inc. Peter Mariani, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer InvestorRelations@axogeninc.com

