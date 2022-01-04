ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ProQR Announces Last Patient Has Completed 12 Month Visit In Phase 2/3 Illuminate Trial Of Sepofarsen

By GlobeNewswire
 2 days ago
  • Top-line data now expected to be announced in Q1 2022
  • Sepofarsen is a potential first-in-class RNA therapy for the treatment of LCA10, a rare inherited retinal disorder that leads to blindness

LEIDEN, Netherlands & CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: PRQR) (the "Company"), a company dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for genetic eye diseases today announced that the last patient completed their last visit (Month 12) in the Phase 2/3 Illuminate trial of sepofarsen for CEP290-mediated Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 (LCA10) due to the p.Cys998X mutation, also known as c.2991+1655A>G.

"The last patient having completed their 12 Month visit is an important milestone toward the top-line results from the Phase 2/3 Illuminate trial of our lead program sepofarsen for LCA10," said Daniel A. de Boer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ProQR. "Based on this event, we now anticipate sharing the top-line results in the first quarter of 2022. We are grateful to those who have supported the execution of this trial, including our investigators, patients, and caregivers, and look forward to sharing the top-line results this quarter."

The Illuminate trial completed enrollment in January 2021 following randomization of 36 patients aged 8 years or older to receive either sepofarsen at the target registration dose, a low dose, or sham treatment. The primary endpoint for Illuminate is mean change from baseline in best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) at Month 12.

The Illuminate trial was initiated based on data from a Phase 1/2 study, which indicated that at Month 12, patients treated with sepofarsen had an improvement in visual acuity, as measured by BCVA. In a subset of patients (n=6) who were treated at the target registration dose, the mean change from baseline for BCVA at Month 12 was -0.93 logMAR, equivalent to approximately 9 lines improvement (or 45 letters) on the ETDRS chart. In the Phase 1/2 study, concordant improvements in measures of full-field stimulus testing (FST) and mobility were also observed, which are secondary endpoints in the Illuminate trial.

About Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 (LCA10)

Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA) is the most common cause of blindness due to genetic disease in children. It consists of a group of diseases of which LCA10 is the most frequent and one of the most severe forms. LCA10 is caused by mutations in the CEP290 gene, of which the p.Cys998X mutation, also known as c.2991+1655A>G, has the highest prevalence. LCA10 leads to early loss of vision causing most people to lose their sight in the first few years of life. To date, there are no treatments approved that treat the underlying cause of the disease. Approximately 2,000 people in the Western world have LCA10 because of this mutation.

About Sepofarsen

Sepofarsen (QR-110) is being evaluated in the pivotal Phase 2/3 Illuminate trial and is a first-in-class investigational RNA therapy designed to address the underlying cause of Leber congenital amaurosis 10 due to the p.Cys998X mutation (also known as the c.2991+1655A>G mutation) in the CEP290 gene. The p.Cys998X mutation leads to aberrant splicing of the mRNA and non-functional CEP290 protein. Sepofarsen is designed to enable normal splicing, resulting in restoration of normal (wild type) CEP290 mRNA and subsequent production of functional CEP290 protein. Sepofarsen is intended to be administered through intravitreal injections in the eye and has been granted orphan drug designation in the United States and the European Union and received fast-track designation and rare pediatric disease designation from the FDA as well as access to the PRIME scheme by the EMA.

About ProQR

ProQR Therapeutics is dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Based on our unique proprietary RNA repair platform technologies we are growing our pipeline with patients and loved ones in mind. Learn more about ProQR at www.proqr.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to", "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding sepofarsen (QR-110) and the clinical development and the therapeutic potential thereof, including timing of and results from the Phase 2/3 Illuminate trial and results from the Phase 1/2 study.. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information available to management only as of the date of this press release. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for many reasons, including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors in our filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including certain sections of our annual report filed on Form 20-F. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the cost, timing and results of preclinical studies and clinical trials and other development activities by us and our collaborative partners whose operations and activities may be slowed or halted by the COVID-19 pandemic; the likelihood of our clinical programs being executed on timelines provided and reliance on our contract research organizations and predictability of timely enrollment of subjects and patients to advance our clinical trials and maintain their own operations; our reliance on contract manufacturers to supply materials for research and development and the risk of supply interruption from a contract manufacturer; the potential for future data to alter initial and preliminary results of early-stage clinical trials; the unpredictability of the duration and results of the regulatory review of applications or clearances that are necessary to initiate and continue to advance and progress our clinical programs; the ability to secure, maintain and realize the intended benefits of collaborations with partners; the possible impairment of, inability to obtain, and costs to obtain intellectual property rights; possible safety or efficacy concerns that could emerge as new data are generated in research and development; our ability to maintain and service our loan facility with Pontifax and Kreos; general business, operational, financial and accounting risks; and risks related to litigation and disputes with third parties. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as required by law.

Cautionary Note on Future Updates

The statements contained in this press release reflect our current views with respect to future events, which may change significantly as the global consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic rapidly develop. Accordingly, we do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Investor Contact:Sarah KielyProQR Therapeutics N.V.T: +1 617 599 6228 skiely@proqr.com orHans VitzthumLifeSci AdvisorsT: +1 617 430 7578 hans@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:Robert StanislaroFTI ConsultingT: +1 212 850 5657 robert.stanislaro@fticonsulting.com

Comments / 0

First Wave BioPharma Completes Enrollment For Part 2 Of RESERVOIR Phase 2 Trial Evaluating FW-COV In COVID-19-Related GI Infections

No Drug-Related SAEs Reported; Topline Data Expected 1H 2022. Part 2 of RESERVOIR Trial to Evaluate Efficacy of FW-COV, an Oral Formulation of Niclosamide, and Expand Safety Observations on 150 Trial Participants. BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Wave BioPharma, Inc., (FWBI) , ("First Wave BioPharma"...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Ocuphire Provides Corporate Update: Announcing Enrollment Completion Of Phase 3 Nyxol Trial, Enrollment Initiation Of Nyxol Pediatric Trial, And An Investor R&D Day In January

Completed Enrollment of Nyxol ® LYNX-1 Phase 3 NVD Trial. Initiated Enrollment of Nyxol MIRA-4 Pediatric Study in RM per Agreed Initial Pediatric Study Plan with FDA. Nyxol MIRA-3 Phase 3 Results, MIRA-4 Pediatric Results, and LYNX-1 Phase 3 Results Expected in Early 2022. Strengthened Balance Sheet Extends Runway...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Wistar Institute and Stanford Medicine to Begin Phase 2 Clinical Trial of VK-2019 in Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV)-Positive Advanced Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA — (Jan. 5, 2022) — The Wistar Institute announces the initiation of a Phase 2 clinical study of VK-2019 in patients with advanced Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV)-positive nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) and lymphoma. The study, led by researchers at the Stanford University School of Medicine, will enroll patients who have recurred or progressed following standard therapy or have not responded to prior therapy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
It's Full Speed Ahead for Ultragenyx, GeneTx on Angelman Syndrome Trial

GeneTx Biotherapeutics and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, who are working to develop a new treatment for Angelman syndrome, gave a preliminary update on a phase I/II study being conducted in Canada and U.K. A data safety monitoring board (DSMB) gave the go-ahead for dose escalation to proceed as planned. The companies have...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
FDA grants Fast Track status to Genprex’s drug for NSCLC treatment

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted fast track designation (FTD) to Genprex’s lead drug candidate, Reqorsa Immunogene Therapy, plus Keytruda to treat histologically confirmed unresectable stage III or IV non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The combination treatment is intended for use in NSCLC patients whose disease...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MindMed Successfully Completes Phase 1 Clinical Trial of 18-MC

- Last subject completed study in late 2021 with topline results expected in early 2022 - - Results to inform design of Phase 2a study in individuals undergoing supervised opioid withdrawal - NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /CNW/ -- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (DE: MMQ) (the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Humanigen Announces Target Enrollment In Phase 2/3 ACTIV-5/BET-B Trial Of Lenzilumab For The Treatment Of COVID-19 Has Been Achieved

Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN) ("Humanigen"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called 'cytokine storm', announced that target enrollment in the Phase 2/3 ACTIV-5/BET-B study has been achieved. The study, sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health, enrolled over 400 patients in the primary analysis population at approximately 55 recruiting clinical sites including international sites.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
This National Glaucoma Awareness Month, Pharmacists Can Have an Unparalleled Impact on Prevention, Treatment of Glaucoma

Marilyn Bulloch, PharmD, BCPS, FCCP, Rachel Buchanan, PharmD Candidate 2022, Adam Seele, PharmD Candidate 2022, Jayson Hairston, PharmD Candidate 2022. Pharmacists can play a key role in providing education and guidance to patients with glaucoma. January is National Glaucoma Awareness Month, which provides an opportunity for pharmacists to spread information...
HEALTH
Cullinan Oncology stock shoots higher after lung cancer treatment granted BTD by FDA

Shares of Cullinan Oncology Inc. shot up 15.2% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the biopharmaceutical company said its CLN-081 was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of non-small cell lunch cancer. A BTD expedites the development and review of drugs for the treatment of serious conditions, in which preliminary clinical evidence indicates the drug may demonstrate substantial improvement over currently available therapies. "The updated data from our ongoing Phase 1/2a study in a larger number of patients have demonstrated a high response rate with durable responses and encouraging progression free survival in heavily pre-treated patients," said Cullinan Chief Executive Nadim Ahmed. The stock, which closed at a record low of $15.36 as recently as Dec. 16, has dropped 28.1% over the past three months through Monday, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF has slipped 2.1% and the S&P 500 has gained 11.5%.
HEALTH
ANANDA Scientific Announces FDA approval of the IND for the Clinical Trial on the Treatment of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD)

ANANDA Scientific Inc., (a biotech pharma company) today announced approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the clinical trial evaluating Nantheia™ ATL5, an investigational drug using cannabidiol (CBD) in ANANDA’s proprietary delivery technology as an Adjunctive Treatment for Opioid Use Disorder. The study will be done at the Jane and Terry Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at UCLA.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Gannex Announces Completion Of The U.S. Phase I Trial Of ASC43F, An In-House Developed First-in-Class Dual Targeting Fixed-dose Combination Tablet For NASH

ASC43F was safe and well tolerated in healthy subjects with no clinically significant study drug related adverse events. Pharmacokinetic parameters of ASC41 and ASC42 from ASC43F are similar to those of ASC41 and ASC42 monotherapy. Phase I trial completed two months after the U.S. IND approval, demonstrating execution excellence. SHANGHAI,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Kintor Pharma Announces First Patient Dosing Of Phase III Clinical Trial Of KX-826 (Pyrilutamide) For Treating Androgenic Alopecia Patients In China

SUZHOU, China, Jan. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited ("Kintor Pharma," HKEX: 9939), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative small molecules and biological therapeutics, today announced the first dosing in its phase III clinical trial of KX-826 ("pyrilutamide") in China for the treatment of male androgenetic alopecia (AGA) patients on December 31, 2021. KX-826 is the first androgen receptor (AR) antagonist that has entered the phase III clinical trial for AGA treatment in China and globally.
HEALTH
Madrigal Updates Timeline for Topline Results from Phase 3 MAESTRO-NAFLD-1 Clinical Trial of Resmetirom

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) has provided an update on MAESTRO-NAFLD-1, its 52-week Phase 3 multi-center, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study of resmetirom in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, presumed NASH. Paul Friedman, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Madrigal, stated, “Although the blinded study data were...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Immunovant Provides Regulatory Update Regarding Initiation Of Phase 3 Trial For Batoclimab In Myasthenia Gravis In The First Half Of 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunovant, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases, announced that the Company achieved alignment with the FDA Division of Neurology 1 ("FDA") to move forward in myasthenia gravis ("MG"). Immunovant plans to start its Phase 3 study for batoclimab in MG in the first half of calendar year 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ProQR Announces Amendment To Convertible Debt Financing Agreement With Pontifax Ventures And Kreos Capital

LEIDEN, Netherlands & CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq:PRQR) ("ProQR"), a company dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for genetic eye diseases, today announced that it has amended its convertible debt financing agreement entered into in 2020 with Kreos Capital ("Kreos") and Pontifax Medison Debt Financing ("Pontifax").
BUSINESS
