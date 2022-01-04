ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Aetion Acquires Synthetic Data Trailblazer Replica Analytics

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

NEW YORK and OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetion, the leading regulatory-grade real-world evidence (RWE) technology provider, today announced that it has acquired Replica Analytics, a pioneer in using artificial intelligence (AI) for synthetic health data generation. Replica's AI technology generates synthetic, privacy-protected copies of real-world data (RWD) that preserve the integrity and utility of source data. Through Replica, Aetion will open up new avenues for better understanding treatment pathways, safety and effectiveness, and improve standards of care.

"Replica enhances Aetion's technology portfolio to open access to previously inaccessible RWD," said Dr. Jeremy Rassen, Co-Founder and President of Aetion. "Our shared belief in rooting technology innovation in scientific rigor assures that together Replica and Aetion will accelerate the impact of RWE on improving access to higher quality, more affordable healthcare, globally."

Replica's advanced technology expands Aetion's offerings, including its fit-for-purpose data services, by giving customers more privacy-protected data options when using the Aetion Evidence Platform®—an especially important feature in rare disease and specialty research. Fortune 50 companies already use Replica's technology to enable fast and effective access to high utility, synthetic versions of health data across their organizations while meeting regulatory obligations and compliance with privacy laws like the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) in the U.S. and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe. These customers include some of the most prominent life sciences research organizations in the world.

"Despite the tremendous number of valuable RWD sources, the vast majority of the world's health data is still inaccessible to researchers because of privacy concerns," said Dr. Khaled El Emam, Replica Analytics' Co-Founder and CEO, now SVP & General Manager of Replica Analytics at Aetion. "Replica's mission is to protect that privacy while making the world's health data responsibly accessible for decision-grade RWE. Becoming part of Aetion and its ecosystem enables us to accelerate and expand that mission by deploying our technology with more data sources and in new applications."

Aetion's acquisition of Replica Analytics follows a series of recent high-profile announcements for the company. Most recently, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) selected Aetion to support safety and efficacy research in Europe. Also in 2021, Aetion announced a collaboration with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to generate RWE on inpatient COVID-19 therapies, a partnership with Paris-based AI solutions company Quinten Health to reduce research timelines, and a collaboration with England's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) to explore how RWE can be used to study real-world clinical effectiveness.

About AetionAetion is a healthcare analytics company that delivers real-world evidence for the manufacturers, purchasers, and regulators of medical treatments and technologies. The Aetion Evidence Platform® analyzes data from the real world to produce transparent, rapid, and scientifically validated answers on safety, effectiveness, and value. Founded by Harvard Medical School faculty members with decades of experience in epidemiology and health outcomes research, Aetion informs healthcare's most critical decisions—what works best, for whom, and when—to guide product development, commercialization, and payment innovation.

Aetion is based in New York City and backed by investors including Warburg Pincus, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Flare Capital Partners, Greenspring Associates, Lakestar, B Capital, Foresite Capital, Town Hall Ventures, McKesson Ventures, Sanofi Ventures, EDBI, Johnson & Johnson Innovation—JJDC, Inc., UCB, Amgen Ventures, and Horizon Health Services, Inc. Learn more at aetion.com and follow us at @aetioninc.

About Replica AnalyticsReplica Analytics is a developer of unique technologies for generating privacy protective synthetic data that maintains the statistical properties of real data. The Replica Synthesis software provides a full suite of synthetic data generation and evaluation capabilities that can solve multiple grand challenges facing the life sciences industry, and health research in general. Synthetic data enables rapid innovation by accelerating the development of AI models and accelerating clinical studies through data simulations. For more information, visit: https://replica-analytics.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aetion-acquires-synthetic-data-trailblazer-replica-analytics-301453303.html

SOURCE Aetion

Comments / 0

Related
mobihealthnews.com

Direct care startup Nomi Health acquires benefits analytics company Artemis Health

Tech-backed direct provider startup Nomi Health has scooped up Artemis Health, maker of software that allows employers and health plans to analyze their benefits. Axios reported the deal will set Nomi back $200 million. The acquisition comes about a month after the direct payment startup closed a $110 Series A funding round.
SOFTWARE
Government Technology

GCOM Acquires ASR for AI, Tax Analytics and Student Software

GCOM, a software company selling a wide range of solutions to state and local government, has acquired an AI firm to expand into tax analytics, student success and federal work. The company, ASR Analytics, was founded in 2004 and is known for its RevHub tax platform. Government agencies use RevHub...
SOFTWARE
channele2e.com

M/C Partners Invests In Snowflake Data Analytics Partner DAS42

Private equity firm M/C Partners & entrepreneur Frank Selldorff invest in DAS42, a Snowflake & Looker data analytics partner. Private equity firm M/C Partners and serial entrepreneur Frank Selldorff have invested in DAS42, a data analytics and business intelligence consulting company that partners closely with Snowflake and Looker. Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Data#Data Protection#Synthetic Data#Data Portability#Rwe#Replica Analytics#Rwd#Co Founder#Gdpr
TheStreet

Goode Partners Announces Acquisition Of ReadyWise, The Leader In Emergency Food Preparedness

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goode Partners LLC, the New York-based private equity firm, announced the acquisition of ReadyWise, the leader in emergency food preparedness. ReadyWise is a rapidly growing food brand offering ready-to-eat meal and snacking solutions serving the preparedness, outdoors and everyday end markets with branded meals and snacks.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

DBV Technologies To Present At The H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference. The fireside chat will be available for on-demand viewing starting Monday, January 10, 2022, at 7:00am ET.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Exscientia And Sanofi Establish Strategic Research Collaboration To Develop AI-driven Pipeline Of Precision-engineered Medicines

Exscientia and Sanofi establish strategic research collaboration to develop AI-driven pipeline of precision-engineered medicines. Collaborative efforts aim to accelerate drug discovery and improve clinical success. Agreement to utilize Exscientia's AI-based capabilities and personalised medicine platform from target identification through patient selection. Research will be focused on up to 15 novel...
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Qiming Venture Partners Announces Annual Promotions

SHANGHAI, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qiming Venture Partners, a leading venture capital firm in China, is pleased to announce the promotions of Bonnie Wang and Dr. Kan Chen to Partner, and Xiaofei Zhou to Vice President. In addition, there are eight promotions from the finance, legal and administrative support teams.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

Absci Announces Research Collaboration With Merck

VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci Corporation (Nasdaq: ABSI), the drug and target discovery company harnessing deep learning AI and synthetic biology to expand the therapeutic potential of proteins, today announced that it has entered into a research collaboration with Merck (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada), using Absci's AI-powered Integrated Drug Creation™ Platform.
VANCOUVER, WA
TheStreet

BioTools Announces A Collaboration With Schrödinger Aimed At Accelerating The Discovery And Development Of Chiral Small Molecule Therapeutics

JUPITER, Fla., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioTools, the pioneer in vibrational circular dichroism (VCD) technology and provider of proprietary instrumentation and analytical services for structure elucidation of chiral molecules, announces a collaboration with Schrödinger, Inc., whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, to help chemists expedite the determination of the critical three-dimensional stereo structure.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Startup MKSemi Raises $12.8m for Low Power UWB Chip

Mauna Kea Semiconductors (MKSemi), the leading low power ultra-wideband (UWB) company, announced the closing of Series Pre-A+ funding totaling $12.8 million led by Lightspeed China Partners with participation by marquee investors Qiming Venture and Ivy Capital. Guided by its mission to enable ubiquitous high-precision sensing, MKSemi also launched its new...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Stellantis Partners With Amazon For Digital Vehicle Solutions

Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) has signed a series of global, multi-year agreements with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), which involves Amazon Devices, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Amazon Last Mile. The financial terms were not disclosed. The parties will collaborate to deploy Amazon's technology and software expertise across Stellantis' organization, including...
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

London’s Babylon Acquires Higi to Deliver Digital-First Healthcare to US

Digital-first healthcare company Babylon closed an acquisition deal for consumer health engagement firm Higi to deliver its services across the U.S. Higi offers remote monitoring, and its Smart Health Stations are located within 5 miles of 73% of the U.S. population. Monitoring is also available on at-home connected devices, and within its 50-state clinical network, according to a press release on Wednesday (Jan. 5).
BUSINESS
MIT Technology Review

Digital twins improve real-life manufacturing

Before reality, there’s simulation. A 2021 missile-inceptor test conducted by aerospace and US defense technology provider Raytheon Technologies held no surprises because the company had already tested almost every aspect of the launch in simulation. Siemens and space agency NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory worked together on a digital twin of the Mars Science Laboratory on the Curiosity rover to solve heat dissipation problems caused by the radioisotope power generator. And tire and rubber manufacturer Bridgestone uses digital twins to simulate the performance of its tires using data from actual vehicles to develop a price-per-kilometer service in Europe.
TECHNOLOGY
HIT Consultant

Protai Nabs $8M for AI-Powered Drug Discovery Platform

– Protai, a Tel Aviv, Israel-based AI-powered drug discovery startup, today announced its emergence from stealth, along with an $8 million seed financing round co-led by Grove Ventures and Pitango HealthTech. – Protai empowers drug discovery with proteomics and artificial intelligence to unlock new layers of biological insights and to...
ENGINEERING
HIT Consultant

symplr Acquires Midas Health Analytics Solutions for $340M

– symplr, a global leader in enterprise healthcare operations including governance, risk management, and compliance (“GRC”) SaaS solutions announced it has agreed to acquire Midas Health Analytics Solutions (“Midas”) from Conduent Incorporated for $340M. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Avantive Solutions Selects Hitachi Solutions America To Optimize Customer Experience With Advanced Data Analytics

TULSA, Okla. and IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantive Solutions, a global technology and business process outsourcer (BPO) specializing in innovative customer experience (CX), strategic sales, and digital marketing solutions, today announced a partnership with Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd., a leading provider of global industry solutions powered by cloud services from Microsoft, to enhance their data analytics capabilities through improved performance of Microsoft Power BI with Azure Databricks. This will allow Avantive to drive best-in-class performance using machine learning and artificial intelligence solutions.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
81K+
Post
373K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy