ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Karyopharm To Present At 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

NEWTON, Mass., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced that Richard Paulson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Karyopharm, will present at the 40 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The conference is being conducted in a virtual format and the presentation will take place on Tuesday, January 11 at 3:45 p.m. ET, followed by a question and answer breakout session at 4:05 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation and breakout session, along with accompanying slides, can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor section of the Company's website, http://investors.karyopharm.com/events-presentations , and will be available for replay for 30 days following the event. The presentation slides will also be available on the Company's website following the event.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) - Get Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. Report is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Karyopharm's Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1). Karyopharm's lead compound, XPOVIO® (selinexor), is approved in the U.S. in multiple hematologic malignancy indications, including in combination with Velcade® (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma after at least one prior therapy, in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma and as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. NEXPOVIO® (selinexor) has also been granted conditional marketing authorization in combination with dexamethasone for adult patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma by the European Commission. In addition to single-agent and combination activity against a variety of human cancers, SINE compounds have also shown biological activity in models of neurodegeneration, inflammation, autoimmune disease, certain viruses and wound-healing. Karyopharm has several investigational programs in clinical or preclinical development. For more information, please visit www.karyopharm.com.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/karyopharm-to-present-at-40th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301452865.html

SOURCE Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Strikes Neurological R&D Collaboration, Valneva Confirms Vaccine Timelines, Biohaven Gains On Strong Migraine Drug Sales

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Illumina Announces Co-Development Partnership With SomaScan For Accelerating Proteomics. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) announced it has entered into a definitive co-development agreement with SomaLogic to bring the SomaScan Proteomics Assay onto Illumina's current and future high throughput next-generation sequencing platforms.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Sensus Healthcare To Present At The H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla. , Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces that Joe Sardano, chairman and chief executive officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference being held January 10-13, 2022. A pre-recorded presentation will be available on demand beginning Monday, January 10 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern time. Interested parties can access the presentation on the investor relations section of the Company's website and at this link.
BOCA RATON, FL
TheStreet

WHEELS UP TO PRESENT AT THE UPCOMING 24th ANNUAL NEEDHAM GROWTH CONFERENCE

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up (NYSE:UP), the leading brand in private aviation, today announced that Kenny Dichter, Chairman & CEO; Vinayak Hegde, President; and Eric Jacobs, Chief Financial Officer will present at the Needham Growth Conference on Friday, January 14, 2022. The presentation will begin at approximately 4:15 PM ET. Wheels Up management will also be available for 1x1 investor meetings.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) CEO Dr. Albert Bourla Presents at Goldman Sachs 14th Annual Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference (Transcript)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Goldman Sachs 14th Annual Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference January 6, 2021 10:00 AM ET. Chris Stevo - Chief of Investor Relations and Senior Vice President. Conference Call Participants. Chris Shibutani - Goldman Sachs. Chris Shibutani. Good morning, everybody. Hello, and welcome. Happy new year to 2022. My...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
Seekingalpha.com

Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Presents at Goldman Sachs 14th Annual Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Broker Conference Call - (Transcript)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Goldman Sachs 14th Annual Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference January 6, 2021 1:00 PM ET. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us at the Goldman Sachs CEO and Scripted Conference 2022. We're pleased to have Bob Bradway, Chairman and CEO of Amgen. Bob, thank you for joining us, and let me turn it over to you for opening remarks.
CANCER
TheStreet

Argenx Highlights Strategic Priorities For 2022

Argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced its strategic priorities for 2022 and highlighted recent achievements from its broad immunology pipeline. Additionally, the Company provided financial guidance for 2022. "We enter 2022 very excited...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Exscientia And Sanofi Establish Strategic Research Collaboration To Develop AI-driven Pipeline Of Precision-Engineered Medicines

Sanofi and Exscientia announced today a groundbreaking research collaboration and license agreement to develop up to 15 novel small molecule candidates across oncology and immunology, leveraging Exscientia's end-to-end AI-driven platform utilizing actual patient samples. The companies have been working together since 2016 and in 2019, Sanofi in-licensed Exscientia's novel bispecific small molecule candidate capable of targeting two distinct targets in inflammation and immunology.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Absci Announces Research Collaboration With Merck

VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci Corporation (Nasdaq: ABSI), the drug and target discovery company harnessing deep learning AI and synthetic biology to expand the therapeutic potential of proteins, today announced that it has entered into a research collaboration with Merck (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada), using Absci's AI-powered Integrated Drug Creation™ Platform.
VANCOUVER, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Drugs#Kpti#Company#Xpovio#Velcade#Bortezomib
TheStreet

Neurimmune Enters Into A Collaboration And License Agreement With AstraZeneca To Develop And Commercialize NI006

ZURICH, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurimmune AG today announced that it has entered into an exclusive global collaboration and license agreement with Alexion, AstraZeneca's Rare Disease group, to develop NI006, an investigational human monoclonal antibody specifically targeting misfolded transthyretin. NI006 is currently in Phase Ib development for the treatment of transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer-BioNTech Partner For Shingles Vaccine, Annexon Huntington Disease Study Disappoints, Amneal Buys Neurology Assets

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Annexon Announces Mixed Phase 2 Data From Huntington Disease Trial. Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) announced interim data from its Phase 2 clinical trial of ANX005 in patients with Huntington's disease who completed the 24-week treatment period, showing that treatment with ANX005 has been generally well-tolerated, with full target engagement of C1q in both serum and cerebrospinal fluid observed in evaluable patients through the dosing period.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. To Present At The 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference On January 11th

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCCI) announced that Mark DeVita, CFO, will present at the 24 th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Heritage-Crystal Clean's presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:30 am EST. The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed at the following link, https://wsw.com/webcast/needham116/hcci/2208998 or in the investor relations section of the company's website: http://www.crystal-clean.com/investor-relations/
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Marketing
TheStreet

Limoneira To Present At The 24th Annual ICR Conference

Limoneira Company (the "Company" or "Limoneira") (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, today announced that Harold Edwards, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Palamountain, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the 24 th Annual ICR Conference, to be held January 10-12, 2022, at the JW Marriot Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida.
SANTA PAULA, CA
MarketRealist

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' New Drug for ALS Makes Progress With the FDA

Amylyx is a Cambridge-based pharmaceutical company that seeks to develop new therapies for ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's latest endeavor involved submitting an NDA (New Drug Application) to the FDA while announcing its IPO. Article continues below advertisement. On September 15, 2021,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Hemophilia Therapeutics Market to Record USD 4.47 Bn Growth | Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, Biogen Inc., and CHIESI Farmaceutici SpA emerge as dominant players | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemophilia Therapeutics Market Facts at a Glance- Companies: 10+ – Including Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, Biogen Inc., CHIESI Farmaceutici SpA, CSL Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novo Nordisk AS, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Coverage: Key drivers,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
81K+
Post
373K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy