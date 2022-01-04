ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Tech Brand Powerhouse Future Reveals Most Influential Tech Leaders & Products

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Number one destination for tech content Future plc has unveiled the winners of its prestigious Future Tech Awards, which recognize 50 of the most influential leaders in tech alongside the leading technology product innovations and challenger technology brands.

The awards celebrate the individuals and products driving innovation in consumer technology, and share valuable insight with Future's global audience of over 300 million on who is effecting change and striving for excellence in the tech industry.

The Future 50 included familiar luminaries like Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, along with outstanding upstarts like teen scientist Neha Shukla, who created a life-saving wearable device to help slow the spread of Covid-19 and Nyla Hayes, a 12-year-old artist who has made $6 million selling NFTs of her artwork.

"​​It is such an honor to be on this list. I truly believe NFTs will change the world," Hayes said. "I just want to do my part in encouraging the next generation of young and female artists."

"I'm excited for the future where we'll see a movement of young innovators tackling the world's biggest problems using cutting-edge technologies, and I hope to spearhead that movement," said Neha Shukla.

The Future Choice winning products were selected by the tech editorial experts at Future and are chosen from products that have scored highly on Future's leading tech sites. The 26 winners include Best Smartphone, Best Robot Vacuum, Best Gaming Laptop and more.

"The Future Tech Awards are our way of appreciating the leaders and products that have moved our world forward during a tumultuous year that found us more reliant than ever on technology to connect with one another and make our lives work," said Jason Webby, CRO, North America at Future. "This is not a ranked 'power list' as we recognize that everyone is contributing to the future of consumer tech in their own unique way,"

Criteria for inclusion in the Future Tech Awards included evidence of innovation in the field of consumer technology, evidence of impact, and tangible results that inspired admiration from consumers and peers. Judges also considered business success and company performance.

"I'm humbled and appreciative of this recognition from my peers and experts in the space," said Marques Brownlee, included in the Future 50 due to his YouTube technology videos on his MKBHD channel.

Future 50 winner Carmela Troncoso, Assistant Professor at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne, noted that, "A safe digital future can only be built on privacy-preserving technology. We work towards providing the building blocks that will enable such a future."

New to this year's Future Tech Awards are the Challenger Brand awards, celebrating leading companies that are pushing the boundaries of consumer technology. Winning the software prize was Wondershare for their range of ease-of-use, creative software capabilities.

"We're very proud to be included in the Future Tech Awards, it's an honor to be recognized as a brand to be reckoned with by a leading tech publisher," said Tobee Wu, CEO of Wondershare. "Wondershare aims to continue innovating in the video creativity space."

The shortlist and the winners of the Future Tech Awards are chosen by a panel of expert editors from the world's leading tech websites, including Tom's Guide and TechRadar. Learn more and see the full list of winners at www.theFTAs.com .

About FutureConnectors. Creators. Experience Makers.

Future is a global multi-platform media company and leading digital publisher, with scalable brands and diversified revenue streams. Every month, it connects over 400 million people worldwide with their passions, through expert content, world-class events and cutting-edge proprietary technology. Every year Future attracts millions of consumers to its brands' websites, magazines, events and social spaces. Its factual production company Future Studios specialises in producing amazing content, enjoyed and shared by millions of people worldwide.

Its market-leading portfolio of over 240 brands spans technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, country lifestyle, luxury, wealth, knowledge, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest and B2B sectors. Brands include Techradar, Gamesradar+, Kiplinger, Country Life, woman&home, The Week, Marie Claire, Classic Rock, Guitar Player, FourFourTwo, TV Times, Homebuilding & Renovating, Decanter, Digital Camera, Guitarist, How It Works, Total Film, What Hi-Fi? and Music Week.

About Future Tech AwardsFuture Tech Awards recognize 50 key people who are driving innovation in consumer technology and the most innovative products and challenger brands from the last year. They also serve to educate Future's 300 million consumers on who is effecting change and excellence in the consumer tech industry.

Now in its third year, the Future Tech Awards are a collaboration across the leading tech sites owned and operated by Future PLC, including Android Central, iMore, Windows Central, T3, Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, Tom's Guide, What Hi-Fi, and TechRadar. The awards recognize the leaders and best in consumer technology and are selected by an expert committee made up of Future's expert technology editors.

About Future 50 The Future 50 Awards are not intended to be a ranked 'power list', as Future recognizes that everyone in the 50 is contributing to the future of consumer tech in their own unique way, and so an unranked list demonstrates that we value everyone's achievements equally.

The shortlist is drawn from people including, but not limited to, the following categories:

  • CEOs & executive leadership
  • Product managers, designers and engineers
  • Content creators
  • PR, communications, marketing & advertising
  • Young professionals - under 40 years old

Criteria to be on the shortlist:

  • Evidence of innovation in the field of consumer technology
  • Evidence of impact and tangible results
  • Demonstrated to have inspired admiration from consumers and peers
  • Has won awards in the recent past and/or is valued by industry peers and industry bodies
  • Works for an organization that has delivered share price growth in the last 12 months
  • Has been a key part of a business successful during the Covid period

About Future ChoiceThe Future Choice Awards recognize the best products on sale now across a range of categories, as voted by Future's expert editorial staff from sites including Tom's Guide, TechRadar, T3, Digital Camera World, PC Gamer and others. The shortlists are drawn up from products which have scored highly in reviews on these sites in categories including Best Smartphone, Best Robot Vacuum, Best Wireless Earbuds and more. This year, there are 26 categories in all:

  • Best Smart Home Product
  • Best Smartphone
  • Best Camera
  • Best Laptop
  • Best Robot Vacuum
  • Best Smartwatch
  • Best TV
  • Best Wireless Earbuds
  • Best Over Ear Headphones
  • Best Gaming Laptop
  • Best Computer
  • Best Chromebook
  • Best Gaming Computer
  • Best Gaming Headset
  • Best Smart Display
  • Best Smart Lighting
  • Best Smartphone Camera
  • Best Tablet
  • Best Smart Speaker
  • Best Value Smartphone
  • Best Mattress
  • Best VPN
  • Best Antivirus
  • Best Projector
  • Best Soundbar
  • Best Monitor

Media Contact: Hugh Moore Broadsheet Communications for Future PLC (US) 202-471-0661 hugh@broadsheetcomms.com

TheStreet

TheStreet

