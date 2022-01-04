ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orchard Therapeutics To Present At The 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BOSTON and LONDON, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchard Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ORTX), a global gene therapy leader, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at the virtual 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday January 13, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation and breakout session will be available under "News & Events" in the Investors & Media section of the company's website at www.orchard-tx.com. Webcast replays will be archived on the Orchard website following the presentation.

About Orchard TherapeuticsAt Orchard Therapeutics, our vision is to end the devastation caused by genetic and other severe diseases. We aim to do this by discovering, developing and commercializing new treatments that tap into the curative potential of hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapy. In this approach, a patient's own blood stem cells are genetically modified outside of the body and then reinserted, with the goal of correcting the underlying cause of disease in a single treatment.

In 2018, the company acquired GSK's rare disease gene therapy portfolio, which originated from a pioneering collaboration between GSK and the San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy in Milan, Italy. Today, Orchard has a deep pipeline spanning pre-clinical, clinical and commercial stage HSC gene therapies designed to address serious diseases where the burden is immense for patients, families and society and current treatment options are limited or do not exist.

Orchard has its global headquarters in London and U.S. headquarters in Boston. For more information, please visit www.orchard-tx.com , and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Availability of Other Information About OrchardInvestors and others should note that Orchard communicates with its investors and the public using the company website ( www.orchard-tx.com ), the investor relations website ( ir.orchard-tx.com ), and on social media ( Twitter and LinkedIn ), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor fact sheets, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that Orchard posts on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, Orchard encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Orchard to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on Orchard's investor relations website and may include additional social media channels. The contents of Orchard's website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from its website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Contacts

InvestorsRenee LeckDirector, Investor Relations+1 862-242-0764 Renee.Leck@orchard-tx.com

MediaBenjamin NavonDirector, Corporate Communications+1 857-248-9454 Benjamin.Navon@orchard-tx.com

