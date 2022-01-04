ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Driven Brands Expands Auto Glass Offering Into The U.S.

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) , North America's largest automotive services company, announces the expansion of its auto glass offering into the U.S. with the acquisition of Auto Glass Now ® (AGN).

AGN is an industry leader, backed by over 20 years of experience, in auto glass repair, replacement, and calibration with over 75 locations throughout the U.S.

The total addressable market for auto glass repair in North America is approximately $5 billion and growing. This acquisition makes Driven Brands one of the largest auto glass service providers in North America.

"The automotive aftermarket is evolving, and we are incredibly bullish that glass services will be a key beneficiary of that evolution," said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, president and CEO, Driven Brands. "The growth and highly fragmented nature of auto glass services makes our entrance into the U.S. market an ideal strategic investment for Driven Brands."

AGN will be reported in Driven Brands' Paint, Collision, and Glass segment, adding over 75 company-operated locations. Fiscal 2021 revenue for AGN is expected to be approximately $85 million, and the business generates EBITDA margins of approximately 25%.

"Glass repairs are growing as a percentage of auto repairs and repair complexity is increasing due to the necessary calibration," said Michael Macaluso, EVP of Driven Brands and Group President, Paint, Collision, and Glass. "Glass presents another exciting opportunity to leverage our proven playbook of consistent and repeatable growth to continue capturing market share."

Driven Brands first entered the glass business in Canada in 2019, and serves retail, insurance, and fleet customers. Driven Brands now operates over 300 glass locations in both the United States and Canada.

Driven Brands acquired AGN for approximately $170 million on December 30, 2021. As part of the transaction, the company incurred a $56 million transaction expense in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. The purchase price and transaction expense were funded with cash on hand.

About Driven BrandsDriven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America's leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change ®, Meineke Car Care Centers ®, Maaco ®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C ®, and CARSTAR ®. Driven Brands has more than 4,300 locations across 15 countries, and services over 50 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands' network generates more than $1 billion in revenue from more than $4 billion in system-wide sales. For more information on the power of Driven Brands, visit DrivenBrands.com.

Contacts

Shareholder/Analyst inquiries:Rachel Webbrachel.webb@drivenbrands.com(704) 644-8125Media inquiries:Taylor BlanchardTaylor.blanchard@drivenbrands.com(704) 644-8129

Comments / 0

Related
smarteranalyst.com

Ford’s U.S. Sales Decline; Shares Fall

Due to supply-chain issues and global chip shortages, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), one of the top EV stocks on TipRanks, reported a drop in vehicle sales in the U.S. for December and full-year 2021. Notably, the numbers also lagged its peers, Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) and General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM), in 2021.
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

US: Ford Sold Over 27,000 Mustang Mach-E SUVs In 2021

Ford brand reports 167,545 vehicle sales in December in the U.S. (down 14.9% year-over-year). The year-to-date number is 1,819,026 (down 6.2%). The decrease is mostly associated with the production constraints as the demand remains strong. Meanwhile, sales of the electrified vehicles - xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) increased 121% year-over-year to...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Wash#Canada#North America#Automotive#Vehicles#Brands Holdings Inc#Drvn#Auto Glass#Driven Brands Paint#Collision#Ebitda#Driven Brands And Group
TheStreet

Endeavor Business Media Announces Acquisition Of ISE Magazine And ISE EXPO

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavor Business Media announces the acquisition of ISE, a leading provider of solutions and education in the telecom/ICT industry. Including ISE Magazine and ISE EXPO, this acquisition adds a unique component to Endeavor's Advanced Technology Group, complementing its existing brands in the information communications market.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Aperture, LLC Announces The Purchase Of Biomechanical Research & Testing, LLC.

ARLINGTON, Texas, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aperture, LLC ("Aperture"), a Trinity Hunt Partners ("THP") portfolio company, announced its partnership with Biomechanical Research & Testing, LLC ("BRT") today. BRT, co-founded by Dr. Judson Welcher, Ph.D., in 1994, is a premier provider of biomechanical and accident reconstruction forensic engineering services based in Long Beach, California. Dr. Welcher is joined by his four partners, Mr. Daniel Voss., Mr. Bryan Randles, Mr. Isaac Ikram, and Mr. Christopher Furbish in completing this transaction.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
WWD

The Fashioneering Lab Consulting Firm Seeks Purpose-driven Luxury Brands

Click here to read the full article. Dallas-based industry vet Kate Sheldon and her 32 executives-in-residence are seeking purpose-driven luxury brands looking for help with development of collections and growth strategies, particularly in the digital, sustainability and diversity and inclusion areas. Sheldon, who has worked as a designer, a design consultant and spent a decade at Neiman Marcus as a buyer of designer collections including Chanel and Christian Dior, launched her fractional management consultancy concept in 2021, after noticing her consulting clients big and small needed advice on a range of topics, not just design, but also sourcing, optimizing e-commerce, regional...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
finextra.com

Starling to offer SaaS and expand lending tools in 2022

In her annual letter, Starling founder and CEO Anne Boden has announced that the bank will launch a Software as a Service (SaaS) proposition during 2022. The letter reads: “With SaaS (or Starling as a Service, as we like to call it) we will offer our partners the benefit of Starling’s advanced technology to use as their own. If a bank wants a digital bank, they can have one up and running in months with Starling’s SaaS offering. It will be their licence, our technology.”
TECHNOLOGY
Road & Track

Toyota Beats GM in U.S. Sales; GM Had Led Every Year Since 1931

For the first time in almost a century, a non-domestic automaker has taken the number one sales spot in the U.S. General Motors has been the best-selling company since 1931, but after 90 years at the top, it has been dethroned by Toyota. Toyota announced today it sold a little...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Stellantis' Chrysler brand to go all electric by 2028 -executive

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Automaker Stellantis' (STLA.MI) Chrysler brand said on Wednesday it plans to shift to an all-electric lineup by 2028 and introduce new products, including a utility vehicle, as it moves forward, the North American brand's chief executive said. Chrysler is scheduled to show the Airflow concept vehicle...
BUSINESS
Jalopnik

The Awful Car Market Forced Nine People To Buy Impalas Last Quarter

Welcome to 2022. With every new year comes the annual onslaught of car companies touting their sales figures. But this year, sales of Chevrolet Impalas hit a figure that General Motors might not want to shout about. Car sales are a funny thing to browse through. Mostly, they’re just a...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Ford posts 7% fall in 2021 U.S. auto sales

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) reported a 6.8% fall in 2021 U.S. vehicle sales on Wednesday, as the automaker struggled to deliver its cars and trucks due to lingering supply-chain bottlenecks and a global chip shortage. The Detroit automaker sold 1,905,955 vehicles in 2021, ending up behind...
ECONOMY
New York Post

Rivian shares tumble as legacy automakers rev up EV production

Shares of Rivian briefly fell below their IPO price on Thursday in a broader selloff among electric vehicle (EV) makers as the race for market share intensifies with legacy companies ramping up EV production. Rivian shares fell as much as 16.5% to $75.13, slipping below the debut price of $78...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
81K+
Post
373K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy