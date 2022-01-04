ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

BioXcel Therapeutics To Present At The 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTAI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced that Vimal Mehta, Ph.D., CEO of BioXcel Therapeutics, will present corporate updates and plans for 2022 at the 40 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, being held virtually, on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 9:45 a.m. ET.

To access the live webcast of the presentation and the Company's accompanying presentation materials, please visit "News/Events" within the Investors & Media section of the Company's website at www.bioxceltherapeutics.com beginning 15 minutes prior to the start time of the presentation. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 30 days following the event.

About BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The Company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. BioXcel Therapeutics' two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, an investigational, proprietary, orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation associated with psychiatric and neurological disorders, and BXCL701, an investigational, orally administered, systemic innate immunity activator in development for the treatment of aggressive forms of prostate cancer and advanced solid tumors that are refractory or treatment naïve to checkpoint inhibitors. For more information, please visit www.bioxceltherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to the date and time of the Company's presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. When used herein, words including "anticipate," "will," "plan," "may," "continue," "intend," "designed," "goal" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and various assumptions. The Company believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. The Company may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, the important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While the Company may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, it disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contact Information

Corporate

BioXcel TherapeuticsErik Kopp1.203.494.7062 ekopp@bioxceltherapeutics.com

Investor Relations

FTI ConsultingMatt Ventimiglia1.212.850.5624 matthew.ventimiglia@fticonsulting.com

Media

FTI Consulting Helen O'Gorman1.718.408.0800 helen.ogorman@fticonsulting.com

Source: BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Gilboa Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilboa Therapeutics Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation cell therapies, today announced that's its Chief Executive Officer, David Pyrce, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference being held virtually January 10-13, 2022. Gilboa's...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

WHEELS UP TO PRESENT AT THE UPCOMING 24th ANNUAL NEEDHAM GROWTH CONFERENCE

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up (NYSE:UP), the leading brand in private aviation, today announced that Kenny Dichter, Chairman & CEO; Vinayak Hegde, President; and Eric Jacobs, Chief Financial Officer will present at the Needham Growth Conference on Friday, January 14, 2022. The presentation will begin at approximately 4:15 PM ET. Wheels Up management will also be available for 1x1 investor meetings.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Presents at Goldman Sachs 14th Annual Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Broker Conference Call - (Transcript)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Goldman Sachs 14th Annual Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference January 6, 2021 1:00 PM ET. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us at the Goldman Sachs CEO and Scripted Conference 2022. We're pleased to have Bob Bradway, Chairman and CEO of Amgen. Bob, thank you for joining us, and let me turn it over to you for opening remarks.
CANCER
TheStreet

CinCor Pharma Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

BOSTON, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CinCor Pharma, Inc. ("CinCor") (Nasdaq: CINC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,100,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $16.00 per share. The gross proceeds to CinCor from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be $193.6 million. All of the shares are being offered by CinCor. In addition, CinCor has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,815,000 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
TheStreet

Absci Announces Research Collaboration With Merck

VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci Corporation (Nasdaq: ABSI), the drug and target discovery company harnessing deep learning AI and synthetic biology to expand the therapeutic potential of proteins, today announced that it has entered into a research collaboration with Merck (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada), using Absci's AI-powered Integrated Drug Creation™ Platform.
VANCOUVER, WA
TheStreet

Argenx Highlights Strategic Priorities For 2022

Argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced its strategic priorities for 2022 and highlighted recent achievements from its broad immunology pipeline. Additionally, the Company provided financial guidance for 2022. "We enter 2022 very excited...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Exscientia And Sanofi Establish Strategic Research Collaboration To Develop AI-driven Pipeline Of Precision-Engineered Medicines

Sanofi and Exscientia announced today a groundbreaking research collaboration and license agreement to develop up to 15 novel small molecule candidates across oncology and immunology, leveraging Exscientia's end-to-end AI-driven platform utilizing actual patient samples. The companies have been working together since 2016 and in 2019, Sanofi in-licensed Exscientia's novel bispecific small molecule candidate capable of targeting two distinct targets in inflammation and immunology.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Neurimmune Enters Into A Collaboration And License Agreement With AstraZeneca To Develop And Commercialize NI006

ZURICH, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurimmune AG today announced that it has entered into an exclusive global collaboration and license agreement with Alexion, AstraZeneca's Rare Disease group, to develop NI006, an investigational human monoclonal antibody specifically targeting misfolded transthyretin. NI006 is currently in Phase Ib development for the treatment of transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Drugs#Btai#Company#Bioxcel Therapeutics
TheStreet

Aptiv To Present At The 20th Annual J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (APTV) - Get Aptiv PLC Report, a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener, and more connected, announced that Aptiv's Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, and President, Advanced Safety and User Experience, Glen De Vos, will present at the 20th Annual J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum, January 5 at 3:15 p.m. EST.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ryvu Therapeutics To Participate In The LifeSci Partners 11th Annual Corporate Access Event And H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference

KRAKOW, Poland, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryvu Therapeutics (WSE: RVU), a clinical stage drug discovery and development company focusing on novel small molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology, announced today that it will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:. 11 th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

United Therapeutics Corporation To Webcast Executive Fireside Chat Conversation With J.P. Morgan Analyst

United Therapeutics Corporation (Nasdaq: UTHR) announced today that Martine Rothblatt, Ph.D., Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Benkowitz, President and Chief Operating Officer of United Therapeutics, will provide an overview and update on the company's business during a fireside chat conversation hosted by J.P. Morgan biotechnology analyst Jessica Fye.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
TheStreet

Limoneira To Present At The 24th Annual ICR Conference

Limoneira Company (the "Company" or "Limoneira") (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, today announced that Harold Edwards, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Palamountain, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the 24 th Annual ICR Conference, to be held January 10-12, 2022, at the JW Marriot Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida.
SANTA PAULA, CA
TheStreet

New Frontier Health Corporation Announces Shareholders' Approval Of Merger Agreement And Warrantholders' Approval Of Warrant Amendment

New Frontier Health Corporation ("NFH" or the "Company") (NFH) , operator of the premium healthcare services provider United Family Healthcare, today announced that, at an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") held today, the Company's shareholders voted in favor of the proposal to authorize and approve the previously announced agreement and plan of merger, dated as of August 4, 2021 (the "Merger Agreement"), among the Company, Unicorn II Holdings Limited ("HoldCo"), Unicorn II Parent Limited ("Parent") and Unicorn II Merger Sub Limited ("Merger Sub"), pursuant to which, Merger Sub will be merged with and into the Company with the Company continuing as the surviving company and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent (the "Merger"), the plan of merger (the "Plan of Merger") required to be filed with the Registrar of Companies of the Cayman Islands, and the transactions contemplated thereby, including the Merger.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

GPB Scientific Accelerates Cell Therapy Manufacturing With Key Hires

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GPB Scientific , Inc., a key enabling technology company for cell therapy manufacturing, announced the hiring of Gaurav Vij and Joan Haab, PhD, as it prepares to make cell therapy available to the largest number of patients. Mr. Vij will serve as the company's first Chief Business Officer, and Dr. Haab as its first Senior Vice President, Manufacturing and Supply Chain Operations, key positions for driving GPB's growth as it moves to expand patient access to life-saving cell therapies.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Qiming Venture Partners Announces Annual Promotions

SHANGHAI, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qiming Venture Partners, a leading venture capital firm in China, is pleased to announce the promotions of Bonnie Wang and Dr. Kan Chen to Partner, and Xiaofei Zhou to Vice President. In addition, there are eight promotions from the finance, legal and administrative support teams.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
81K+
Post
373K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy