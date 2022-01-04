ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Issuances In Prospect Capital Corporation Preferred Stock Offerings Exceed $450 Million Across Institutional, Registered Investment Advisor, Wirehouse, And Independent Private Wealth Investors

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) - Get Prospect Capital Corporation Report ("Prospect", "our", or "we") announced today that Prospect's preferred stock offerings (collectively, the "Preferred Stock") have exceeded $450 million in aggregate liquidation preference issuances since the initial closing in the quarter ending December 31, 2020.

"Prospect's preferred stock offers investors recurring cash income with a stable stated value, ongoing liquidity, management alignment, leverage caps, and nearly $4 billion of junior common equity credit support," said Grier Eliasek, President of Prospect. "Each of the institutional, registered investment advisor, wirehouse, and independent private wealth investor channels have invested in Prospect's preferred stock."

Preferred Capital Securities LLC ("PCS") is a securities broker dealer and the dealer manager for the ongoing offering of the Series A1, M1, and M2 Preferred Stock.

This press release is for informational purposes and is not an offer to purchase or sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. The ongoing offering of the Series A1, M1, and M2 Preferred Stock is being made only by means of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by writing to PCS at 3284 Northside Parkway NW, Suite 150, Atlanta, GA 30327.

About Prospect Capital Corporation

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company that focuses on lending to and investing in private businesses. Prospect's investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

Prospect has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 ("1940 Act"). Prospect is required to comply with a series of regulatory requirements under the 1940 Act as well as applicable NASDAQ, federal and state rules and regulations. We have elected to be treated as a regulated investment company under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, whose safe harbor for forward-looking statements does not apply to business development companies. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are highly likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under our control, and that we may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from any forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and we undertake no obligation to update any such statement now or in the future.

For further information, contact:Grier Eliasek, President and Chief Operating Officer grier@prospectcap.comTelephone (212) 448-0702

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
City
Atlanta, NY
InvestorPlace

The 7 Best Vanguard ETFs for 2022

Vanguard is one of the most important asset managers, offering a wide range of low-cost mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). As of January 2021, Vanguard had around $7.2 trillion in global assets under management. According to Statista, that sum is “larger than the GDP of countries like Japan, Germany and the U.K.” Vanguard ETFs are known for their high intraday liquidity, low transaction costs and expense ratios.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Primoris Services Corporation To Present At The Sidoti & Company, LLC 2022 Winter Investor Conference

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM)("Primoris" or the "Company") today announced that Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Dodgen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings and a fireside chat at the Sidoti & Company, LLC 2022 Winter Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. The fireside chat is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Central Time (10:30 a.m. Eastern Time) that same day.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Common Stock And Warrants Commencing January 7, 2022

HOUSTON, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE: NETC.U) (the "Company") announced that, commencing January 7, 2022, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The shares of Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the symbols "NETC" and "NETC.WS," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the NYSE under the symbol "NETC.U." Holders of the units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the holders' units into shares of Class A common stock and redeemable warrants.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psec#Capital Securities Llc#M2 Preferred Stock#Ga 30327
TheStreet

Latham Group, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Shares Of Its Common Stock

LATHAM, N.Y., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. ("Latham" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SWIM) today announced the pricing of a public offering of 12,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public price of $19.50 per share. Latham has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 shares of its common stock at the offering price of 19.50 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on January 11, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.
LATHAM, NY
TheStreet

Vigil Neuroscience Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIGL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to harnessing the power of microglia for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $14.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Vigil Neuroscience. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Vigil Neuroscience, are expected to be $98.0 million. In addition, the underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,050,000 additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
TheStreet

Noted International Investment Banking Executive, Dan McNamara, Named President Of Weild & Co.

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weild & Co., the largest independent, decentralized, collaborative and privately-owned investment banking platform, is pleased to announce the addition of Dan McNamara as President of the firm. David Weild, visionary Founder, Chairman and CEO of the company commented as follows: "Dan brings exceptional product expertise, industry expertise and experience to our firm. He is already having a significant positive impact on bankers, transactions, and revenue growth, which is not surprising given his track record as a senior investment banking executive and investment banker of 35 years. Dan spent many years living and working in the Asia Pacific Region, specifically in Tokyo and Hong Kong. As such, he is highly experienced in a variety of cross-border transactions which will be extremely helpful as we continue to broaden capabilities to serve our rapidly growing network of investment banking professionals in the US and overseas."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. Announces Filing Of A Registration Statement On SEC Form S-4 In Connection With Its Proposed Business Combination With FaZe Clan

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPMU, BRPM, BRPMW) ("BRPM"), announced today that it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement"), which includes a preliminary proxy statement of BRPM in connection with the proposed business combination with FaZe Clan Inc. ("FaZe"), a leading digital content platform.
NFL
TheStreet

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In Owlet, Inc. F/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation And Certain Officers - OWLT; OWLT WS; SBG

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Owlet, Inc. ("Owlet" or the "Company") f/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation ("Sandbridge") (NYSE: OWLT; OWLT WS; SBG) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, and docketed under 21-cv-09293 is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants: (a) that purchased or otherwise acquired Owlet securities between March 31, 2021 and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or (b) held Sandbridge common stock held as of June 1, 2021 and were eligible to vote at Sandbridge's special meeting on July 14, 2021. Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
ECONOMY
TheStreet

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Effectiveness Of Registration Statement And January 31, 2022 Extraordinary General Meeting To Approve Business Combination With Quanergy

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (CCAC) ("CCAC"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and Quanergy Systems, Inc. ("Quanergy"), a leading provider of OPA-based solid state LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions for automotive and IoT, today announced that, on January 6, 2022, CCAC's registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement"), relating to the previously announced proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") with Quanergy, has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Registration Statement provides important information about CCAC, Quanergy and the Business Combination and can be found on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov under the ticker "CCAC."
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors Of An Investigation Into The Fairness Of Mergers Involving Metromile, Inc., INSU Acquisition Corp. II, And Lemonade, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Metromile, Inc. (MILE) ("Metromile" or the "Company") stock prior to December 28, 2021 , including, but by no means limited to, all Metromile shareholders who owned INSU Acquisition Corp. II ("INSU") stock prior to November 25, 2020.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Soluna Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing Of $1.17 Million Public Offering Of Series A Preferred Stock From Full Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Soluna Holdings, Inc. ("SHI" or the "Company"), (SLNH) , the parent company of Soluna Computing, Inc. ("SCI"), a cryptocurrency mining business powered by renewable energy, and MTI Instruments, Inc. ("MTI Instruments"), a test and measurement instruments and systems business, today announced that it closed an over-allotment offering for the issuance and sale of an additional 66,857 shares (the "Option Shares") of its 9.0% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share ("Series A Preferred Stock"), to the underwriters for its previously announced public offering of Series A Preferred Stock.
ALBANY, NY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
81K+
Post
373K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy