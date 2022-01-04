ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Edafio Technology Partners Announces Strategic Investment From M/C Partners

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edafio Technology Partners, Arkansas' largest IT Managed Services Provider, has closed on a strategic investment from M/C Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm focused on businesses in the digital infrastructure and technology services sectors. The investment partnership will enable additional growth opportunities for Edafio, including enhanced service capabilities and regional expansion.

"We are extremely excited to welcome M/C Partners as an investor in our business," said Kenny Kinley, Edafio's President & CEO. "This partnership will speed the expansion of Edafio's services as well as enable our continued growth across the region."

Edafio, founded in 1999 as an outgrowth of the previous JPMS-Cox accounting firm, provides IT services including managed services, public and private cloud solutions, and cybersecurity services to mid-market and SMB customers. The Company primarily operates across Arkansas with offices in Little Rock, Conway and Rogers with expanding customer presence in Tennessee and Oklahoma. Edafio's founding group of owners have been involved in the business since its inception and the Company has benefited from their leadership. "These are successful business partners who were able to grow both an accounting firm as well as a technology company," said Kinley. "Edafio has enjoyed 22 years of success with a great group of owners, and we look forward to the next chapter of growth in partnership with M/C."

Abhishek Rampuria, Partner at M/C Partners, said, "Edafio has established an impressive track record of providing high-quality services to a broad range of customers across the region in addition to vertical-specific expertise in industries such as healthcare that have increasingly complex and evolving IT needs. We look forward to partnering with the talented team at Edafio to accelerate their efforts and continued success in building a leading regional MSP through both organic growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions."

"The MSP market opportunity remains a key focus area for M/C and this investment in Edafio is consistent with our strategy of partnering with strong businesses and teams that have a relentless focus on customer success," added Gillis Cashman, Managing Partner at M/C Partners.

Citizens M&A Advisory acted as financial advisor and Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard, PLLC served as legal counsel to the Company. Choate, Hall & Stewart LLP served as legal counsel for M/C Partners.

About Edafio Technology Partners

With offices in Central and Northwest Arkansas, Edafio Technology Partners is a leading provider of technology and consulting services to businesses across multiple industries. Since 1999, Edafio has helped clients build and protect their businesses through information technology, cloud services, and cybersecurity. Edafio's success begins with its core values: a commitment to client success, unquestionable integrity, and operating as one team with humility and respect. For more information, visit https://edafio.com.

About M/C Partners

M/C Partners is a private equity firm focused on small and mid-size businesses in the digital infrastructure and technology services sectors. For more than three decades M/C Partners has invested $2.4 billion of capital in over 140 companies, leveraging its deep industry expertise to understand long-term secular trends and identify growth opportunities. The firm is currently investing its eighth fund, partnering with promising companies and leadership teams to support, scale, and improve operations and maximize value. For more information, visit https://mcpartners.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edafio-technology-partners-announces-strategic-investment-from-mc-partners-301453199.html

SOURCE Edafio; The Peacock Group

Comments / 0

Related
SpaceNews.com

Leidos signs on as HawkEye 360 investor and strategic partner

SAN FRANCISCO — HawkEye 360 extended its Series D funding round to $150 million with a $5 million investment from Leidos. After Reston, Virginia-based HawkEye 360 announced in November that it raised $145 million for its RF data reconnaissance business in Series D, Leidos signed on as an investor and strategic partner. “Leidos will use its expertise in developing advanced analytics to leverage HawkEye 360’s unique RF geospatial intelligence data,” according to the Jan. 6 announcement.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Aperture, LLC Announces The Purchase Of Biomechanical Research & Testing, LLC.

ARLINGTON, Texas, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aperture, LLC ("Aperture"), a Trinity Hunt Partners ("THP") portfolio company, announced its partnership with Biomechanical Research & Testing, LLC ("BRT") today. BRT, co-founded by Dr. Judson Welcher, Ph.D., in 1994, is a premier provider of biomechanical and accident reconstruction forensic engineering services based in Long Beach, California. Dr. Welcher is joined by his four partners, Mr. Daniel Voss., Mr. Bryan Randles, Mr. Isaac Ikram, and Mr. Christopher Furbish in completing this transaction.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Endeavor Business Media Announces Acquisition Of ISE Magazine And ISE EXPO

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavor Business Media announces the acquisition of ISE, a leading provider of solutions and education in the telecom/ICT industry. Including ISE Magazine and ISE EXPO, this acquisition adds a unique component to Endeavor's Advanced Technology Group, complementing its existing brands in the information communications market.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Goode Partners Announces Acquisition Of ReadyWise, The Leader In Emergency Food Preparedness

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goode Partners LLC, the New York-based private equity firm, announced the acquisition of ReadyWise, the leader in emergency food preparedness. ReadyWise is a rapidly growing food brand offering ready-to-eat meal and snacking solutions serving the preparedness, outdoors and everyday end markets with branded meals and snacks.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Oklahoma State
TheStreet

Primoris Services Corporation To Present At The Sidoti & Company, LLC 2022 Winter Investor Conference

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM)("Primoris" or the "Company") today announced that Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Dodgen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings and a fireside chat at the Sidoti & Company, LLC 2022 Winter Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. The fireside chat is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Central Time (10:30 a.m. Eastern Time) that same day.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

MINILUXE APPOINTS ADITI GUPTA AS CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER

Toronto, Ontario, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiniLuxe, Inc. ("MiniLuxe") a wholly-owned subsidiary of MiniLuxe Holding Corp (TSXV: MNLX), is pleased to announce that Aditi Gupta has joined its team as Chief Growth Officer. As CGO, Ms. Gupta will be responsible for driving MiniLuxe's product marketing, ecommerce growth, public relations activity, and corporate communications in support of the company's strategic plan.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Partners#Investment#Technology Company#Private Cloud#Information Technology#President Ceo#Jpms Cox#Smb#Partner At M C Partners
TheStreet

Patterson Companies To Present At The 2022 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO), a value-added distributor focused on providing best-in-class products, services, technology and experiences to the dental and animal health markets, announced today that the Company will present virtually at the 2022 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. The...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

P&G VENTURES ANNOUNCES LADY PATCH AS WINNER OF THE 2022 VIRTUAL CES INNOVATION CHALLENGE

CINCINNATI, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- P&G Ventures , the early-stage startup studio within Procter & Gamble (PG) - Get Procter & Gamble Company Report, announced Lady Patch as the winner of the 2022 Innovation Challenge during the exciting virtual CES event. Chosen from a record number of submissions in the Innovation Challenge history, Lady Patch will be awarded the grand prize of $10,000 and the opportunity to partner with P&G Ventures to continue developing their product.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Regions Bank Launches Equipment Financing Tech Platform

Alabama’s Regions Bank says it is adding a new technology solutions platform and team to its Regions Equipment Finance Corporation (REFCO) subsidiary. The bank announced this expansion of its services in a news release Thursday (Jan. 6), saying the project will be led by Jay Cannon, a banking veteran who recently joined the company.
ALABAMA STATE
TheStreet

Qiming Venture Partners Announces Annual Promotions

SHANGHAI, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qiming Venture Partners, a leading venture capital firm in China, is pleased to announce the promotions of Bonnie Wang and Dr. Kan Chen to Partner, and Xiaofei Zhou to Vice President. In addition, there are eight promotions from the finance, legal and administrative support teams.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

DBV Technologies To Present At The H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference. The fireside chat will be available for on-demand viewing starting Monday, January 10, 2022, at 7:00am ET.
BUSINESS
Bisnow

JLL Continues Proptech Investment, Acquires Artificial Intelligence Platform Hank

Especially in the wake of the pandemic, office landlords are increasingly turning to technology to solve operational challenges like air quality and energy efficiency. Betting on that demand, JLL has acquired Hank, a Sacramento-based virtual engineering platform that uses artificial intelligence to optimize building control systems, focusing on energy efficiency, air quality, maintenance costs and tenant comfort. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

SiteSeer Technologies Partners with PlaceIQ for Deeper Location Intelligence

SiteSeer Pro users now have access to location data from PlaceIQ to inform customer foot traffic, business health, and the places consumers visit. SiteSeer Technologies, creator of SiteSeer Professional site selection software and Void Analysis Pro, has partnered with PlaceIQ, a leading data and technology provider. SiteSeer Professional’s new suite of features powered by PlaceIQ data will offer retailers, chain businesses, shopping center brokers and developers, and economic development professionals insights into where a business’s visitors come from and where else they shop, to evaluate, compare and rank potential sites, shopping centers or competitors.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Asana Partners Announces New Partners

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asana Partners, a real estate private equity company, today announced that four of its managing directors have been admitted as partners: Seth Black, Reed Kracke, Will Ponder, and Brian Purcell. Each has made significant contributions to the growth and performance of the company since it was launched in 2015. Asana Partners is known for its differentiated capabilities and high-quality portfolio of mixed-use real estate assets in urban and near-urban neighborhoods across the United States.
REAL ESTATE
coinspeaker.com

TDX Strategies Raises US $2.5M in Series A Strategic Financing Round Led by Transcend Capital Partners

TDX Strategies has today announced the closing of a Series A funding round led by Transcend Capital Partners. Gobi Partners, Baboon VC, Double Peak Group as well as numerous individual strategic investors also participated in this round. Existing investors include Alameda Ventures and IWM Ventures. This new financing will fuel TDX Strategies’ development of innovative investment solutions on digital assets and broaden its geographical reach for product distribution.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Housatonic Partners Invests In Mobile Vascular Physicians

SAN FRANCISCO and BETHPAGE, N.Y., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Housatonic Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm focused on investing in market-leading services companies, announced a strategic growth investment in Mobile Vascular Physicians ("MVP"), a New York-based concierge medical practice that utilizes a specialized, mobile approach to provide vascular and interventional radiology services to residents of long-term care ("LTC") facilities. MVP's medical treatments focus on lower extremity venous and arterial disease.
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

M&A List: Snowflake Partner Ecosystem Mergers and Acquisitions

IT consulting firms acquiring Snowflake partners include 2nd Watch, Accenture, AHEAD, Atos, NTT & more. Cloud data & analytics expertise wanted. Merger and acquisition (M&A) activity within the Snowflake partner ecosystem has steadily increased. And for good reason. Snowflake, a Data Cloud company, is in rapid growth mode — and...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
81K+
Post
373K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy