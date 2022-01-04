ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BioCryst To Present At 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the company will present at the 40 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which is being conducted as a virtual event, on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 9:45 a.m. ET.

Links to a live audio webcast and replay of the presentation may be accessed in the Investors section of BioCryst's website at http://www.biocryst.com.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral, small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. Oral, once-daily ORLADEYO ® (berotralstat) is approved in the United States, the European Union, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs including BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for Marburg virus disease and Yellow Fever. RAPIVAB ® (peramivir injection) has received regulatory approval in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan and Korea. Post-marketing commitments for RAPIVAB are ongoing. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.biocryst.com.

Investor Contact :John Bluth+1 919 859 7910 jbluth@biocryst.com

Media Contact :Catherine Collier Kyroulis+1 917 886 5586 ckyroulis@biocryst.com

