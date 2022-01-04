The struggle between consumerism and sustainability

As the new year approaches, many are writing down their goals and resolutions for this upcoming year. When you search “2022 New Year’s Resolutions,” the top results you are going to see are exercising more, saving money, and adopting a healthier diet. While these short-term personal goals may be appealing, one can make a meaningful, lasting difference for the entire world by becoming more sustainable and working to reduce your carbon footprint. I believe this item should be on everyone’s resolution list, as there are ways to achieve this on both small and large scales. Many become overwhelmed thinking they have to change their entire lifestyle to become sustainable, but there are ways to make an impact with minimal effort. Listed below are ideas of ways you can gradually incorporate sustainability into your life.

PETERBOROUGH, NH ・ 8 DAYS AGO