ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The struggle between consumerism and sustainability

Augusta Free Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. With the holiday season winding to a close and the world moving forward into another New Year, it may be the perfect time to reflect on our way of buying and using goods. The majority of the world’s economy is based...

augustafreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Commentary: Sebastian Santos and Tom Hastings — The struggle between consumerism, sustainability

With the holiday season at a close and the world moving forward, it may be the perfect time to reflect on our way of buying and using goods. The majority of the world’s economy is based on the concept of consumerism. On the surface this does not seem to be a bad thing, as we need to consume goods and services in order to live. However, the excess acquisition of goods may lead to extremely harmful practices.
ECONOMY
Phys.org

The pivot toward sustainability finance

At the start of the year, it's always a good idea to look around and see what has changed during the previous 12 months. In mid-December, energy consultant Amy Myers Jaffe examined the state of sustainability finance in a terrific article titled "This Was the Year Investors and Businesses Put Big Bets on Climate: A lot of individuals, institutional investors and companies hope to profit from reducing emissions."
ECONOMY
Forbes

ESG Investing Is Not Sustainable Investing

There’s a lot of confusion in the marketplace regarding ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) and Sustainable, sometimes known as SRI (Sustainable, Responsible, and Impact) investing. Many people think the two terms are interchangeable – I’m here to tell you that they aren’t. Blackrock. , Vanguard, and other...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Facebook Purchase#Afp Subscribe#Itunes#Spotify News#Coca Cola#Bp#Enron
Imperial Valley Press Online

U.S. military and sustainability

Thought experiment: China contaminates the groundwater in certain places on Oahu, the most populous and popular island in Hawaii. Should we issue a statement of concern? Should we impose trade sanctions? Should we bomb a few Chinese military bases? Should we just declare war on China?. Whatever response is appropriate...
MILITARY
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Sustainability is Becoming a Business Imperative

Ratingen, Germany -Sustainability has become even more important over the last few years. Many growing organizations have set their own targets to reduce carbon emissions because it is the ethical thing to do. SAP has a Chasing Zero strategy to create a sustainable future through zero emissions, zero waste, and...
yourislandnews.com

SUSTAINABLE EATING FOR A BETTER EARTH

Although good nutrition is essential for human life, food production has a significant impact on the environment. Taking a more sustainable approach to sustaining your body can help protect the Earth and its climate. Food production accounts for more than one-fourth of all greenhouse gas emissions, according to a report...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
Country
China
Phys.org

Climate change disclosures driving awareness and action among companies and investors

As some of the world's largest companies begin to embrace transparency in sharing information about their carbon footprint, new research is yielding valuable insights into the impact these environmental disclosures can have for companies, their investors and our changing climate. In his paper, "Supply Chain Carbon Footprinting and Climate Change...
ECONOMY
ledgertranscript.com

How to be more sustainable in 2022

As the new year approaches, many are writing down their goals and resolutions for this upcoming year. When you search “2022 New Year’s Resolutions,” the top results you are going to see are exercising more, saving money, and adopting a healthier diet. While these short-term personal goals may be appealing, one can make a meaningful, lasting difference for the entire world by becoming more sustainable and working to reduce your carbon footprint. I believe this item should be on everyone’s resolution list, as there are ways to achieve this on both small and large scales. Many become overwhelmed thinking they have to change their entire lifestyle to become sustainable, but there are ways to make an impact with minimal effort. Listed below are ideas of ways you can gradually incorporate sustainability into your life.
PETERBOROUGH, NH
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
foodcontessa.com

$1,400 an Additional Stimulus Check Is Now Available and Will Be Deposited Into Your Account at Any Moment.

The United States has a $1,400 stimulus check on hand to help the new year get off to a good start. You’ll Receive Another Stimulus Payment at Any Time. There will be an additional stimulus payment for American citizens in 2022. A fourth stimulus check will be available at the start of the new year. People who have been affected by COVID-19 and other economic circumstances will get $1400 as part of President Joe Biden’s new American Rescue Plan.
INCOME TAX
chronicle99.com

4th Stimulus Check Payments Could Be Deposited Into Accounts In 2022 Without Lawmaker Approval

The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire, and health experts warn that though the symptoms are mild, the healthcare system could be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new patients. In addition, Americans are calling for recurring payment relief to tackle the latest economic woes precipitated by the surge in COVID cases. Petitions are being organized, with one petition reaching almost three million signatures.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy