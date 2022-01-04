ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baudax Bio To Present At The H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX) a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing and developing innovative products for acute care settings, today announced that Gerri Henwood, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference being held January 10 - 13, 2022.

The presentation will be made available for on-demand listening beginning Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time and may be accessed on the "Events" page within the investors section of the Baudax Bio website at https://www.baudaxbio.com/news-and-investors. A replay will be available on the Baudax Bio website for a period of 30 days following the event.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio is a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing and developing innovative products for acute care settings. ANJESO is the first and only 24-hour, intravenous (IV) COX-2 preferential non-steroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) for the management of moderate to severe pain. In addition to ANJESO, Baudax Bio has a pipeline of other innovative pharmaceutical assets including two novel neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBAs) and a proprietary chemical reversal agent specific to these NMBAs. For more information, please visit www.baudaxbio.com.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations Contact:

Argot PartnersSam Martin / Claudia Styslinger(212) 600-1902 baudaxbio@argotpartners.com

Media Contact:

Argot PartnersDavid Rosen(212) 600-1902 david.rosen@argotpartners.com

