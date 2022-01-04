ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finch Therapeutics To Present At The 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference And H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. ("Finch" or "Finch Therapeutics") (Nasdaq: FNCH), a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery ® platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs, today announced that Mark Smith, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the virtual 40 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 9:45 am ET.

In addition, Finch will participate in the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference, with a pre-recorded corporate overview available on-demand beginning on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:00 am ET.

Webcasts of both presentations will be available under the ' Investors & News' section of the Finch website and will be archived for approximately 30 days after the event.

About Finch Therapeutics

Finch Therapeutics is a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery ® platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs. With the capabilities to develop both complete and targeted microbiome therapeutics, Finch is advancing a rich pipeline of candidates designed to address a wide range of unmet medical needs. Finch's lead candidate, CP101, is in late-stage clinical development for the prevention of recurrent C. difficile infection (CDI), and has received Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In June 2020, Finch announced that CP101 met its primary efficacy endpoint in PRISM3, the first of two pivotal trials to support the development of CP101 for the prevention of recurrent CDI. PRISM4, a Phase 3 trial, is designed to serve as the second pivotal trial of CP101 for recurrent CDI. Finch is also developing CP101 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus, and FIN-211 for the treatment of the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. Finch has a partnership with Takeda focused on the development of targeted microbiome therapeutics for inflammatory bowel disease.

Human-First Discovery ® is a registered trademark of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Stephen JasperGilmartin Group(858) 525-2047stephen@gilmartinir.com

Media Contact:

Jenna UrbanBerry & Company Public Relations(212) 253-8881jurban@berrypr.com

