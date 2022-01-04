ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Akari Therapeutics To Present At H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases where complement (C5) and/or leukotriene (LTB4) systems are implicated, today announced that Clive Richardson, Chief Executive Officer, will present a Company overview at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference being held virtually January 10-13, 2022.

The pre-recorded presentation will be available on-demand beginning January 10, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET by visiting 'Events' in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.akaritx.com. A webcast replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhibitors of acute and chronic inflammation, specifically for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases, in particular those where the complement (C5) or leukotriene (LTB4) systems, or both complement and leukotrienes together, play a primary role in disease progression. Akari's lead drug candidate, Nomacopan (formerly known as Coversin), is a C5 complement inhibitor that also independently and specifically inhibits leukotriene B4 (LTB4) activity. Nomacopan is currently being clinically evaluated in four areas: bullous pemphigoid (BP), thrombotic microangiopathy (TMA), as well as programs in the eye and lung.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control. Such risks and uncertainties for our company include, but are not limited to: needs for additional capital to fund our operations, our ability to continue as a going concern; uncertainties of cash flows and inability to meet working capital needs; an inability or delay in obtaining required regulatory approvals for Nomacopan and any other product candidates, which may result in unexpected cost expenditures; our ability to obtain orphan drug designation in additional indications; risks inherent in drug development in general; uncertainties in obtaining successful clinical results for Nomacopan and any other product candidates and unexpected costs that may result therefrom; difficulties enrolling patients in our clinical trials; our ability to enter into collaborative, licensing, and other commercial relationships and on terms commercially reasonable to us; failure to realize any value of Nomacopan and any other product candidates developed and being developed in light of inherent risks and difficulties involved in successfully bringing product candidates to market; inability to develop new product candidates and support existing product candidates; the approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) and any other similar foreign regulatory authorities of other competing or superior products brought to market; risks resulting from unforeseen side effects; risk that the market for Nomacopan may not be as large as expected; risks associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; inability to obtain, maintain and enforce patents and other intellectual property rights or the unexpected costs associated with such enforcement or litigation; inability to obtain and maintain commercial manufacturing arrangements with third party manufacturers or establish commercial scale manufacturing capabilities; the inability to timely source adequate supply of our active pharmaceutical ingredients from third party manufacturers on whom the company depends; unexpected cost increases and pricing pressures and risks and other risk factors detailed in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Except as otherwise noted, these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

For more information

Investor Contact:Peter VozzoICR Westwicke(443) 213-0505peter.vozzo@westwicke.com

Media Contact:Sukaina Virji / Maya BennisonConsilium Strategic Communications+44 (0)20 3709 5700Akari@consilium-comms.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Enthusiast Gaming To Present At Needham Virtual Growth Conference

TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX; TSX: EGLX), ("Enthusiast Gaming" or the "Company"), a media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage, today announced that the Company will participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference being held January 10-14, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
TheStreet

CinCor Pharma Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

BOSTON, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CinCor Pharma, Inc. ("CinCor") (Nasdaq: CINC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,100,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $16.00 per share. The gross proceeds to CinCor from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be $193.6 million. All of the shares are being offered by CinCor. In addition, CinCor has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,815,000 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of $75 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on The NASDAQ Global Market ("NASDAQ") and trade under the ticker symbol "VBOCU" beginning January 7, 2022. Each unit consists of one share of common stock, par value $0.0001, and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per whole share, subject to adjustment. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols "VBOC" and "VBOCW", respectively.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Argenx Highlights Strategic Priorities For 2022

Argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced its strategic priorities for 2022 and highlighted recent achievements from its broad immunology pipeline. Additionally, the Company provided financial guidance for 2022. "We enter 2022 very excited...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Industry
New York City, NY
Business
TheStreet

Exscientia And Sanofi Establish Strategic Research Collaboration To Develop AI-driven Pipeline Of Precision-Engineered Medicines

Sanofi and Exscientia announced today a groundbreaking research collaboration and license agreement to develop up to 15 novel small molecule candidates across oncology and immunology, leveraging Exscientia's end-to-end AI-driven platform utilizing actual patient samples. The companies have been working together since 2016 and in 2019, Sanofi in-licensed Exscientia's novel bispecific small molecule candidate capable of targeting two distinct targets in inflammation and immunology.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Absci Announces Research Collaboration With Merck

VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci Corporation (Nasdaq: ABSI), the drug and target discovery company harnessing deep learning AI and synthetic biology to expand the therapeutic potential of proteins, today announced that it has entered into a research collaboration with Merck (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada), using Absci's AI-powered Integrated Drug Creation™ Platform.
VANCOUVER, WA
beckershospitalreview.com

Amgen inks $50M AI drug discovery deal

Amgen, a Thousand Oaks, Calif.-based biopharmaceutical company, will partner with Generate Biomedicines for a research collaboration agreement to discover and create five protein therapeutics for clinical targets. Amgen will pay $50 million upfront to fund the five programs, with a potential transaction value of $1.9 billion plus future royalties, according...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clive Richardson
biospace.com

Precision Immunology Biotech Rebrands and Scores $200 Million

Alumis, formerly Esker Therapeutics, a San Francisco-based biotech company, closed on a $200 million Series B financing round. The company is backed by Foresite Capital and incubated by Foresite Labs. AyurMaya, an affiliate of Matrix Capital Management, and a U.S.-based healthcare-focused fund led the round. Alumis calls itself a precision...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Amgen Strikes Nearly $2 Billion Deal for Protein Therapeutics

Amgen and Generate Biomedicines inked a research partnership to discover and develop protein therapeutics for five clinical targets. Generate Bio is focused on leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to program novel protein therapies around generative biology. Under the terms of the collaboration, Amgen is paying Generate $50 million...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapeutics#Company#Tma
The Press

BridGene Biosciences to Participate in Virtual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect and BIO Partnering @ JPM during "J.P. Morgan Week 2022"

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BridGene Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company using a unique chemoproteomic technology to discover and develop small molecules for high value, traditionally undruggable targets, announced today that the company is participating in H.C. Wainwright BioConnect and BIO Partnering @ JPM. Both events are taking place virtually and scheduled alongside the J.P. Morgan 40th Annual Healthcare Conference 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

MasTec Senior Management To Present At The Goldman Sachs And Citibank Virtual Investor Conferences

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) - Get MasTec, Inc. Report today announced that its senior management will be presenting at the Goldman Sachs Energy and Clean Technology Virtual Conference on Wednesday, January 5 th at approximately 3:40 p.m. ET. The Goldman presentation will be a panel discussion with CEO Jose Mas and Goldman analysts addressing the outlook for Green Capital Spending. Additionally, company management will participate in an analyst "Fireside Chat" at the Citibank Apps Economy Virtual Conference on Thursday, January 6 th at approximately 3:00 p.m. ET. Virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and MasTec's senior management are also being arranged as a part of the conferences.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
TheStreet

Akari Therapeutics, Plc Announces $6.0 Million Registered Direct Offering

NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX) ("Akari" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases where the complement and/or leukotriene systems are implicated, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors and accredited investors, led by existing investors of the Company, including Dr. Ray Prudo, the Company's Chairman, to receive gross proceeds of approximately $6.0 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Asensus Surgical To Participate In The 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference And H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2022 Conference

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC) announced today that Anthony Fernando, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Shameze Rampertab, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The Company's virtual presentation will take place on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 9:00 am Eastern Time.
BUSINESS
investing.com

H.C. Wainwright Bullish on Aridis Pharmaceuticals Covid-19 Antibody Cocktail

Investing.com — Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc 's (NASDAQ:ARDS) monoclonal antibody cocktail treatment is potentially first-in-class, H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino told investors Wednesday. Last week Aridis announced that the drug, AR-701, is broadly reactive against Omicron and other Covid-19 variants, SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
81K+
Post
373K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy