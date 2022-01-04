ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

CareDx Partners With ISHLT In A Transplant Innovation Research Grant To Improve Outcomes For Heart And Lung Transplant Patients

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) - The Transplant Company™ focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers - today announced a partnership with the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) in offering an Innovation Challenge Award to clinicians to further AlloSure® and AlloMap® research in support of patient care.

The ISHLT Innovation Challenge Award will support studies that evaluate the clinical utility of the combination of donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) and gene expression profiling (GEP) in heart transplantation, or the utility of dd-cfDNA in lung transplantation.

"Given the significant risk of organ rejection and impact on longer term failure in individuals who receive life-saving transplants, there is intense interest in how these non-invasive approaches as part of standard organ transplant surveillance can help improve the long-term outcome of patients," said Dr. Sham Dholakia, Chief Medical Officer at CareDx. "CareDx is proud to sponsor the ISHLT Innovation Challenge Award and we look forward to continuing to support clinical studies that seek to evaluate how innovative tools, like our AlloSure and AlloMap, can guide interventions that impact decision support and treatments for transplant recipients."

"This award aligns with our mission of improving the care of patients with advanced heart or lung disease through transplantation via research, education, and advocacy," said Lara Danziger-Isakov, MD, ISHLT President, and Director, Immunocompromised Host Infectious Disease, and Professor, Pediatrics, Cincinnati Children's Hospital. "We thank CareDx for its ongoing role in supporting transplantation and immunology research that has the potential to have a life-transforming impact for transplant recipients."

Applications for the ISHLT Innovation Challenge Award will be accepted until January 31, 2022. Following the application period, selected finalists will be invited to present their research proposal at a specialized session at the ISHLT 2022 Annual Meeting & Scientific Sessions in Boston from April 27-30, 2022. The winner will be determined by a panel of expert, on-site judges.

About CareDx - The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements related to CareDx, Inc., including statements regarding the CareDx's partnership with the ISHLT in offering the Innovation Challenge Award (the "Award"), the mission, application period, and winner selection method of the Award, and the potential benefits and results that may be achieved through such Award, AlloSure, and AlloMap. These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks that the CareDx does not realize the expected benefits of such Award, AlloSure, or AlloMap; risks that the Award fails in its mission to support studies that evaluate the clinical utility of innovative tools such as AlloSure and AlloMap; risks that the application period and the winner selection method of the Award fail to occur as planned; general economic and market factors; and other risks discussed in CareDx's filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 filed by CareDx with the SEC on February 24, 2021, the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2021 ended on March 31, 2021 filed by CareDx with the SEC on May 5, 2021, the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2021 ended on June 30, 2021 filed by CareDx with the SEC on July 29, 2021, the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2021 ended on September 30, 2021, filed by CareDx with the SEC on October 28, 2021, and other reports that CareDx has filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx's forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS:CareDx, Inc.

Sasha KingChief Marketing Officer415-287-2393 sking@CareDx.com

Investor RelationsIan Cooney415-722-4563 investor@CareDx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newswise

Penn Medicine Awarded $14 Million NIH Grant to Apply CAR T Immunotherapies to Match More Patients in Need of Kidney Transplants

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA — Penn Medicine has been awarded a prestigious seven-year, $14 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to promote organ transplantation for patients with end-stage renal disease who are currently on the waitlist for a kidney transplant. The team will launch a clinical trial harnessing synthetic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells – a form of which was developed at Penn Medicine and became the first personalized cellular therapy for cancer – for use in patients for whom a compatible kidney cannot be found due to pre-existing antibodies against potential donors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
pharmacytimes.com

Antihistamines Associated With Improved Immunotherapy Response in Patients With Cancer

Commonly used medications may influence responses to checkpoint inhibitors among patients with cancer. Treatment with antihistamines was associated with improved responses to immune checkpoint inhibitors, according to a study published in Cancer Cell. The investigators demonstrated that the histamine receptor H1 (HRH1) acts in tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) to suppress T cell activation in the tumor microenvironment.
CANCER
dmagazine.com

Medical City Performed the State’s First Cardiac Death Heart Transplant

Medical City Heart Hospital is the first in the state to complete a complex heart transplant procedure that could expand the number of eligible heart donors by 30 percent. Called donation after cardiac death (DCD) involves surgeons quickly accessing the heart and bringing it back to life after life support has been removed.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
albuquerqueexpress.com

Globally renowned Cardiothoracic Specialist and Heart Lung Transplant Surgeon Dr Kumud Dhital joins SPARSH Hospital

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Globally renowned Cardiothoracic specialist and HeartLung Transplant surgeon Dr Kumud Dhital has joined Sparsh Group of Hospitals to lead the Heart and Lung Transplant Unit at the soon-to-be launched Sparsh Multi-organ Transplant Centre in RR Nagar, Bengaluru. With over 24 years of experience as...
HEALTH SERVICES
TheStreet

CareDx Expands Its Medication Adherence Services With The Acquisition Of The Transplant Pharmacy

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) - The Transplant Company™ focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced that it has acquired The Transplant Pharmacy, a transplant focused pharmacy located in Flowood, Mississippi, to expand its medication management and adherence services.
FLOWOOD, MS
dallassun.com

MGM Healthcare achieves a rare feat of performing combined procedures of living donor liver transplantation and coronary artery bypass graft on a patient

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): MGM Healthcare, Chennai today showcased a successful and a rare and complex surgery performing a living liver donor transplantation and a beating-heart bypass surgery on a 61-year-old male from Nellore in a single sitting. The dual surgery spanning over 18 hours witnessed 15 doctors from various disciplines achieving the feat with precision.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transplants#Heart Transplantation#Innovation#Caredx#Cdna#Ishlt#Md
WebMD

New Medication Approved for Underserved Sickle Cell Community

Jan. 3, 2022 -- Ten-year-old Josiah Oyeleye is a very different child than he was 3 years ago, according to his mother, Ife. While his peers had seemingly boundless energy, Josiah would tire quickly and needed frequent naps. Intense fatigue is just one of the many debilitating symptoms of sickle...
HEALTH
dallassun.com

Study finds experimental gene therapy reverses sickle cell disease for years

New York [US], December 27 (ANI): According to a study, a single dose restored blood cells to their normal shape and eliminated the most serious complication of sickle cell disease for at least three years in some patients. The research has been published in the 'New England Journal of Medicine'.
CANCER
MedPage Today

Did HIV Status Affect Transplant Patients' Long-Term Outcomes?

Patient survival in liver transplant recipients and graft survival in kidney transplant recipients was comparable among patients living with and without HIV, even 15 years later, researchers found in a retrospective study. For liver transplant recipients, patient survival at 15 years among those living with HIV was 70% (95% CI...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Medscape News

COVID-19 May Promote Tumor Development in Patients With Cancer

The study covered in this summary was published on medRxiv.org as a preprint and has not yet been peer reviewed. Cancer patients exposed to SARS-CoV-2 infection experience persistent increases in cytokines, chemokines and (angiogenic) growth factors (CCGs) over and above those seen in unexposed patients, indicates a Belgian analysis of serial blood samples.
CANCER
MedPage Today

Clinical Challenges: Allogeneic Transplant in Older AML Patients

Allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) is appropriate for most older patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), experts said, and new research has offered further insights into the best candidates for the treatment. "Despite the risks, we believe that this potentially curative procedure should be offered to most older patients with...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study of fully vaccinated patients with cancer who had breakthrough COVID-19 shows 13% mortality rate

The first study to evaluate the clinical characteristics and outcomes of fully vaccinated patients with cancer who had breakthrough COVID-19 infections indicates they remained at high risk for hospitalization and death. The study, published Dec. 24 in Annals of Oncology showed that fully vaccinated patients who experienced breakthrough infections had...
CANCER
WNDU

Medical Moment: First human trachea transplant

It’s a medical milestone that has the potential to save thousands of people with birth defects, cancer, or injury to their windpipes. A team of surgeons in New York successfully transplanted a human trachea into a critically ill patient. One year later, that patient is thriving and now wants others with badly damaged windpipes to know they may have a life-saving option.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Cancer Health

Who Is at Risk for Liver Cancer After Hepatitis C Treatment?

Some people with liver cirrhosis remain at risk for developing liver cancer even after hepatitis C treatment, according to study results presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting. Unsuccessful treatment that did not lead to a cure is the biggest risk factor. A related study found that among people who were cured, risk factors differ for people with and without cirrhosis.
CANCER
aithority.com

Hansa Biopharma Enrolls First Patient In U.S. Randomized, Controlled Pivotal Trial Of Imlifidase In Highly Sensitized Kidney Transplant Patients

Hansa Biopharma AB “Hansa”, the pioneer in IgG-cleaving enzyme technology for rare immunological conditions, announces that the first patient in its U.S. open-label, randomized, controlled pivotal trial (“ConfIdeS”) has been enrolled at the Columbia University Medical Center, New York. The ConfIdeS trial is evaluating imlifidase as a potential desensitization therapy to enable kidney transplants in highly sensitized patients waiting for a deceased donor kidney through the U.S. kidney allocation system.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
palmbeachillustrated.com

The Face of Hair Restoration and Transplant Therapy

Dr. Alan Bauman is a full-time, board-certified hair restoration physician who has treated more than 30,000 patients and performed over 10,000 hair transplant procedures since starting his medical hair loss practice in 1997. Bauman Medical is a 12,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art “Hair Hospital” in downtown Boca Raton on South Dixie Highway.
BOCA RATON, FL
ajmc.com

Contributor: 3 Ways Technology Empowers PCPs and Patients to Transform the Health Care Experience and Improve Outcomes

Tech-driven connectivity and collaboration tools empower primary care providers (PCPs) to shepherd patient care, while simultaneously empowering patients to make more informed and strategic decisions about their own health and care journey. Health care, at its core, is an experience between patients and their health care providers. At worst, clunky...
HEALTH SERVICES
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
81K+
Post
373K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy