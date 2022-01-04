CareDx Partners With ISHLT In A Transplant Innovation Research Grant To Improve Outcomes For Heart And Lung Transplant Patients

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) - The Transplant Company™ focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers - today announced a partnership with the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) in offering an Innovation Challenge Award to clinicians to further AlloSure® and AlloMap® research in support of patient care.

The ISHLT Innovation Challenge Award will support studies that evaluate the clinical utility of the combination of donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) and gene expression profiling (GEP) in heart transplantation, or the utility of dd-cfDNA in lung transplantation.

"Given the significant risk of organ rejection and impact on longer term failure in individuals who receive life-saving transplants, there is intense interest in how these non-invasive approaches as part of standard organ transplant surveillance can help improve the long-term outcome of patients," said Dr. Sham Dholakia, Chief Medical Officer at CareDx. "CareDx is proud to sponsor the ISHLT Innovation Challenge Award and we look forward to continuing to support clinical studies that seek to evaluate how innovative tools, like our AlloSure and AlloMap, can guide interventions that impact decision support and treatments for transplant recipients."

"This award aligns with our mission of improving the care of patients with advanced heart or lung disease through transplantation via research, education, and advocacy," said Lara Danziger-Isakov, MD, ISHLT President, and Director, Immunocompromised Host Infectious Disease, and Professor, Pediatrics, Cincinnati Children's Hospital. "We thank CareDx for its ongoing role in supporting transplantation and immunology research that has the potential to have a life-transforming impact for transplant recipients."

Applications for the ISHLT Innovation Challenge Award will be accepted until January 31, 2022. Following the application period, selected finalists will be invited to present their research proposal at a specialized session at the ISHLT 2022 Annual Meeting & Scientific Sessions in Boston from April 27-30, 2022. The winner will be determined by a panel of expert, on-site judges.

About CareDx - The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements related to CareDx, Inc., including statements regarding the CareDx's partnership with the ISHLT in offering the Innovation Challenge Award (the "Award"), the mission, application period, and winner selection method of the Award, and the potential benefits and results that may be achieved through such Award, AlloSure, and AlloMap. These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks that the CareDx does not realize the expected benefits of such Award, AlloSure, or AlloMap; risks that the Award fails in its mission to support studies that evaluate the clinical utility of innovative tools such as AlloSure and AlloMap; risks that the application period and the winner selection method of the Award fail to occur as planned; general economic and market factors; and other risks discussed in CareDx's filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 filed by CareDx with the SEC on February 24, 2021, the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2021 ended on March 31, 2021 filed by CareDx with the SEC on May 5, 2021, the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2021 ended on June 30, 2021 filed by CareDx with the SEC on July 29, 2021, the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2021 ended on September 30, 2021, filed by CareDx with the SEC on October 28, 2021, and other reports that CareDx has filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx's forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS:CareDx, Inc.

Sasha KingChief Marketing Officer415-287-2393 sking@CareDx.com

Investor RelationsIan Cooney415-722-4563 investor@CareDx.com