ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

PROCEPT BioRobotics Appoints Mary Garrett To Board Of Directors

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROCEPT ® BioRobotics Corporation (Nasdaq: PRCT), a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, today announced the appointment of Mary Garrett to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Garrett most recently served on the board of Hillrom Corporation which was acquired by Baxter International Inc. in December 2021. Ms. Garrett was the governance committee chair and served on the audit committee of Hill-Rom. She also previously served as a board member and was on the audit committee of Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. Prior to these roles and her retirement in 2015, Ms. Garrett was the Chief Marketing Officer, Global Markets for IBM Corporation.

"Ms. Garrett's impressive understanding of the technology industry and expertise in organizational development make her ideally suited to join PROCEPT's board," said Reza Zadno, PROCEPT CEO. "Her prior experience serving in multiple roles on public company boards and as a global marketing leader in large and developing markets will be very beneficial to our growing company."

"I am pleased to join PROCEPT's Board of Directors and be a part of a company that is using technology to advance patient care. The company's rapid growth and ability to capture a large and expanding market are exciting, and I am looking forward to helping PROCEPT achieve these goals," said Ms. Garrett.

With the appointment of Ms. Garrett, the Board of Directors of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation increased the number of directors on the Board to nine members.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics CorporationPROCEPT is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. PROCEPT develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. PROCEPT designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms, or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. PROCEPT has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence, which includes nine clinical studies and over 100 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

Investor Contact:Gilmartin GroupMatt Bacso, CFAMatt.bacso@gilmartinir.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Noted International Investment Banking Executive, Dan McNamara, Named President Of Weild & Co.

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weild & Co., the largest independent, decentralized, collaborative and privately-owned investment banking platform, is pleased to announce the addition of Dan McNamara as President of the firm. David Weild, visionary Founder, Chairman and CEO of the company commented as follows: "Dan brings exceptional product expertise, industry expertise and experience to our firm. He is already having a significant positive impact on bankers, transactions, and revenue growth, which is not surprising given his track record as a senior investment banking executive and investment banker of 35 years. Dan spent many years living and working in the Asia Pacific Region, specifically in Tokyo and Hong Kong. As such, he is highly experienced in a variety of cross-border transactions which will be extremely helpful as we continue to broaden capabilities to serve our rapidly growing network of investment banking professionals in the US and overseas."
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Pardee Announces Chief Financial Officer Succession

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pardee Resources Company (OTC: PDER) (the "Company") announced today that Harry G. Symons, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has decided to retire from the Company in May, 2022. In addition, the Company announced that Steven J. Rolle has joined the Company as of January 4, 2022 as Senior Vice President of Finance. Upon Mr. Symons retirement in May, Mr. Rolle will succeed Mr. Symons as Pardee's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Flora Growth Announces Advisory Board Appointment

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, today announced the appointment of accomplished business leader and cannabis industry expert Tim Leslie as the chairman of its newly formed advisory board. The establishment of the advisory board comes as Flora continues to develop its corporate structure to include a robust roster of human capital. Leslie’s appointment aligns with the company’s goal of working with the industry’s best leaders to provide strategic counsel on matters that will fuel its growth.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Garrett
The Hollywood Reporter

BuzzFeed Names Complex’s Christian Baesler as COO

BuzzFeed has tapped Christian Baesler, the CEO of Complex Networks, to become the newly public company’s chief operating officer. Baesler, based in New York, will still remain CEO of Complex Networks as he joins BuzzFeed’s executive team, reporting up to BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti. Prior to leading Complex, Baesler spent a decade at Bauer Media Group, rising in the ranks to oversee the company’s digital business in the U.S. and U.K. “I’m thrilled to bring Christian’s strong track record of leadership and results to our whole business and to my leadership team at such a pivotal and exciting time for the company,” Peretti...
BUSINESS
nonprofitnews.vegas

RTSNV Executive Director Elected to National Board of Directors

Rebuilding Together, the leading national nonprofit organization providing critical home repairs and revitalizing our communities today announced the election of Bob Cleveland, Executive Director of Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada to the organization’s governing body. Bob Cleveland is an 18-year veteran of the building and construction industry, with extensive experience...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Seritage Growth Properties Appoints John Garilli As Interim CFO

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) - Get Seritage Growth Properties Class A Report (the "Company"), a national owner and developer of 170 retail, residential and mixed-use properties, today announced that John Garilli, an existing consultant to the Company and former CEO of New York REIT, has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer. He will assume this position on a full-time basis upon Amanda Lombard's departure, effective January 14, 2022.
BUSINESS
WWD

Lisa Gurwitch Steps Down as CEO of Delivering Good

Click here to read the full article. Lisa Gurwitch, who has served as president and chief executive officer of Delivering Good since January 2015, is stepping down to  join the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, or JDC, as chief advancement officer. During her tenure at Delivering Good, whose mission is to provide people impacted by poverty and tragedy with new merchandise donated by retailers and manufacturers, the nonprofit achieved several milestones, including building a more diverse board and launching a Racial Equity pilot program; establishing a strong technology infrastructure with support from industry leaders such as SAP; growing its partner network...
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Board Of Directors#Biorobotics#Baxter International Inc#Prct#Hillrom Corporation#Global Markets#Ibm Corporation
talkbusiness.net

St. Louis Fed Little Rock branch announces board of directors changes

The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis has announced the following changes to its Little Rock Branch board of directors, effective Jan. 1:. Millie A. Ward, president of Stone Ward in Little Rock, has been elected board chair for 2022 by the Branch board of directors. She has served on the board since 2017.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
njbmagazine.com

Anthony Labozzetta Named President and CEO of Provident Bank

Provident Bank has announced today that Anthony (Tony) Labozzetta has been appointed to the position of president and CEO. Labozzetta assumed the role on Jan. 1. Labozzetta previously served as director, president and COO of Provident Bank, as well as for Provident Financial Services, Inc., the holding company for Provident Bank. He succeeds longtime CEO and Chairman Christopher (Chris) Martin. Martin will assume the role of executive chairman to continue to provide guidance and leadership to the Board.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
TheStreet

Clio Announces Curt Sigfstead As New Chief Financial Officer

Cross-border fintech executive with Canadian ties joins Clio's leadership team. VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Clio , the world's leading provider of cloud-based legal technology, announced Curt Sigfstead, a highly experienced technology finance leader, has joined the company as its new Chief Financial Officer. The announcement follows a recent expansion to Clio's executive team , positioning the company for its next growth phase.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
IBM
TheStreet

NextMart, Inc. - New Chief Executive Officer

PHOENIX, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NextMart, Inc. (the "Company" or "NXMR" - Pink Sheets Alternative Reporting Pink: NXMR) - NXMR would like to announce the hiring of a new Chief Executive Officer, William Bouyea of Westfield, Massachusetts. Kathryn Gavin (President and CEO of the Company), states…" We are excited...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

3 Rivers Capital Announces Pair Of Appointments To The Board Of Directors Of Blue Chip Group

The Appointments Of Robert Sharpe and Dan Milich Reflect The Private Equity Firm's Commitment In Rapidly Expanding Blue Chip's Proprietary And Contract Operations. PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / Pittsburgh-based private equity firm 3 Rivers Capital (https://3riverscap.com/) has appointed prominent business leaders Robert Sharpe and Dan Milich to the Board of Directors of Blue Chip Group (https://www.bluechipgroup.net/), it was announced by Rob Carskadden, Managing Partner of 3 Rivers Capital. The appointments follow on the heels of 3 River Capital's recently announced majority stake acquisition of Blue Chip Group (3 Rivers Capital Acquires Majority Stake in Blue Chip Group (prnewswire.com), for 50 years a successful family-owned and operated business that continues to serve as the country's pioneering leader in emergency food preparedness.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

BlueNalu Appoints Seasoned Food Executive Mary K. Wagner, Ph.D. to Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2022-- BlueNalu, a leading innovative food company developing a variety of seafood products directly from fish cells, announced today the appointment of Mary K. Wagner, Ph.D. as its first independent board director. She brings an extensive and diverse range of senior leadership experiences in the food industry to BlueNalu and currently serves on the boards of both public and private food businesses.
AGRICULTURE
Observer

Spanos appointed president of USAging board

MAYVILLE — At the most recent USAging Annual Conference and Tradeshow, held virtually this summer, the membership association announced the appointment of its new president, Dr. Mary Ann Spanos, Director of the Chautauqua County Office for Aging Services, who was sworn in to serve a two-year term. Spanos joined...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
The Associated Press

Zymeworks Names Biotechnology Industry Leader Kenneth Galbraith as Chair and CEO to Succeed Dr. Ali Tehrani

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2022-- Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced the appointment of Mr. Kenneth Galbraith as Chair and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zymeworks, effective on or before February 1, 2022. Mr. Galbraith will succeed Zymeworks co-founder Ali Tehrani, Ph.D., who has served as President and CEO since 2003. Dr. Tehrani will remain as an advisor to the Company to assist with the transition.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

Hammerspace Announces Luminary Board of Advisors

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2022-- Hammerspace, the pioneer of the Global Data Environment, today announced the creation of its Executive Advisory Board, comprised of globally recognized leaders who will provide strategic guidance for the company’s mission of making data a global resource for innovation and development. The Hammerspace Executive Advisory Board members, renowned leaders from across the government, technology, finance and investment communities, include:
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

ASM Global Names Jessica Ragsdale Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2022-- ASM Global, the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences, venue management and event strategy, has named Jessica Ragsdale vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005294/en/. Jessica Ragsdale, ASM Global’s Vice President of Diversity,...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
81K+
Post
373K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy