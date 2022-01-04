ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seres Therapeutics To Present At 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB), a leading microbiome therapeutics company, today announced that it will present a corporate overview at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 13 at 8:15 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available under the "Investors and News" section of Seres' website. A replay of the presentation will become available approximately one hour after the event and will be archived for approximately 21 days.

About Seres TherapeuticsSeres Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: MCRB) is a leading microbiome therapeutics company developing a novel class of multifunctional bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. Seres' SER-109 program achieved the first-ever positive pivotal clinical results for a targeted microbiome drug candidate and has obtained Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA. The SER-109 program is being advanced for the treatment of recurrent C. difficile infection and has potential to become a first-in-class FDA-approved microbiome therapeutic. Seres is evaluating SER-301 in a Phase 1b study in patients with ulcerative colitis and SER-155 in a Phase 1b study to address gastrointestinal infections, bacteremia and graft-versus-host disease. For more information, please visit www.serestherapeutics.com.

