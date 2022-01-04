ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conagra Brands Awards $25,000 In Grants To Five Sustainability-Focused Nonprofits Selected By Employees

By PR Newswire
CHICAGO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands announced today the five nonprofit organizations receiving grants, totaling $25,000, following the company's Sustainable Development Awards, which were held earlier this year. Each winning company facility directed a $5,000 grant from Conagra Brands to a nonprofit organization to be used in their communities for projects with a focus on sustainability.

Conagra Brands' annual Sustainable Development Awards is an employee-led program that encourages the development and implementation of innovative ideas related to sustainable production and business practices. This year, employees from across the organization submitted more than 200 sustainability-focused projects that conserve water, reduce waste and save energy, underscoring Conagra's commitment to nourishing and restoring the planet. Winning teams are honored at an internal celebration and select a local organization to receive a grant supporting sustainability-focused projects.

"For more than a decade, Conagra's Sustainable Development Awards program has recognized our teams committed to making great food responsibly," said Katya Hantel, senior director of sustainability at Conagra Brands. "These grants will help our employees give back to their local communities and revitalize the planet."

From preserving trails and parks to supporting the health of local wildlife, forests and water sources, this year's grant recipients are dedicated to protecting local ecosystems. Below is a complete list of the recipients and the projects that the grants will support:

  • Central Sierra Environmental Resource Center (CSERC) - selected by Conagra's Oakdale, Calif. facility:CSERC works to build broad consensus for forest treatments that help protect millions of acres of public and private forest lands from devastating wildfires, insect outbreaks and pollution. Funds from Conagra's grant will support initiatives that fund significant forest health projects and shape long-term river management solutions.
  • Friends of the Polly Ann Trail Milestones and Benefits - selected by Conagra's Imlay City, Mich. facility:The Friends group supports the Polly Ann Trail by funding improvements and maintenance and by promoting the trail to the community. Funds from Conagra's grant will support ongoing maintenance work on the trail.
  • Landmark Conservancy - selected by Conagra's Menomonie, Wis. facility:Landmark is a non-profit conservation organization serving 20 counties in western and northwestern Wisconsin, working to conserve lands and create public preserves and trails for all to enjoy. Funds from Conagra's grant will help fund projects related to the Devil's Punchbowl Preserve land management needs and implementation of new technologies to improve trail infrastructure.
  • Missouri State Parks Foundation - selected by Conagra's Macon, Mo. facility:The Missouri State Parks Foundation is focused on keeping Missouri's 92 state parks and historic sites strong and vital. Funds from Conagra's grant will help support the development of the Rock Island Line Corridor and restoration of the Meramec River bridge.
  • Wings Over Wisconsin (Beaver Dam Chapter) - selected by Conagra's Beaver Dam, Wis. facility:The Wings Over Wisconsin Beaver Dam Chapter promotes the proliferation of wild winged birds by enhancing wildlife cover and food plots in habitat restoration areas, raising and releasing pheasants on designated project areas and through other projects. Funds from Conagra's grant will help the nonprofit continue its work to attain and restore wildlife habitats.

About Conagra Brands Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) - Get Conagra Brands, Inc. Report, headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.ConagraBrands.com.

For all media inquiries, please contact: Tim Wrona, Conagra Brands312-549-5400 tim.wrona@conagra.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conagra-brands-awards-25-000-in-grants-to-five-sustainability-focused-nonprofits-selected-by-employees-301452787.html

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.

