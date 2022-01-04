ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Issuance Of Patents For The SixFix® Circular Fixation System And The AMDT Mini-Rail Fixator System

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMDT Holdings, Inc. located in Collierville, Tennessee is pleased to announce recent receipt of Notice of Allowances from the China National Intellectual Property Administration and the Australian Patent Office, and the issuance of Japanese Patent No. 6966460 from the Japanese Patent Office, for patents on its SixFix ® Circular Fixation System. In addition, the China National Intellectual Property Administration recently issued Chinese Patent No. CN109462978 on the AMDT Mini-Rail Fixator System.

AMDT Holdings currently has over 40 patent applications pending in the United States, Europe, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan and China covering the many novel and unique design aspects of the SixFix ® External Fixation System Hardware, the SixFix ® Deformity Analysis & Correction Software and the AMDT Mini-Rail Fixator System.

In 2022, AMDT Holdings will continue to aggressively add to its robust portfolio of pending U.S. and foreign patent applications to further expand protection for its newly developed External Fixation technology.

To learn more about AMDT and our technologies, please visit www.AMDTHoldings.com.

For more information contact: Patrick MullaneyPresident/CEOOffice: 901-853-4366Email: INFO@AMDTHoldings.com

SixFix is a trademark of AMDT Holdings, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/issuance-of-patents-for-the-sixfix-circular-fixation-system-and-the-amdt-mini-rail-fixator-system-301451622.html

SOURCE AMDT Holdings, Inc.

