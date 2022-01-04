ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares gain steam in bright 2022 opening

By Tom Wilson
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

* Europe STOXX 600 up 0.9%

* Travel and leisure stocks star

* Dollar rises to highest vs yen in four years

* Investors embrace signs economic damage from Omicron is slight

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - World shares extended on Tuesday a bright start to 2022 as markets from Europe to Asia shrugged off worries the Omicron coronavirus variant could choke the global economic recovery, while the dollar rose after U.S. bond yields jumped.

The Euro STOXX 600 gained as much as 0.9% to hit a record of 494.55 points, topping its previous all-time high scaled a day earlier. Indexes in Germany, France and Britain rose between 0.7% and 1.3%.

Travel and leisure stocks jumped over 3%, with Ryanair adding 10% and British Airways-owner IAG gaining over 12%, reflecting expectations that Omicron’s impact on the industry would be less severe than initially feared.

“As far as markets are concerned Omicron is in the rear view mirror,” said Colin Asher, senior economist at Mizuho.

“The main focus was on a collapse in demand and now because demand has recovered so quickly, the focus is more on the supply... it will prolong supply chain delays and push prices higher rather than push activity down.”

Wall Street was also set for gains after closing a day earlier at record highs, with e-mini futures for the S&P 500 index 0.4% higher.

The U.S. dollar rose to its highest since 2017 against the Japanese yen after U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Monday as traders bet on an early Federal Reserve interest rate hike to tame fast-rising inflation.

Euro zone bond yields held steady near their highest levels in around two months.

In a sign that economies may weather the spread of Omicron, factory activity in Asia and Europe grew in December, suggesting the direct hit from the variant on output appeared subdued.

Asian stocks were on the front foot following Wall Street’s record highs on its first trading day of 2022, with MSCI’s gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan up 0.5%.

Analysts said the gains for stocks reflected in part optimism over prospects for the U.S. economy. “We are firmly of the view the U.S. is seeing boom conditions and a very tight labour market which will boost household incomes,” said John Milroy, an Ord Minnett advisor in Sydney.

Major Wall Street indexes closed at record highs on Monday, with Apple Inc becoming the first company to reach a $3 trillion market value.

The tech giant’s market capitalisation is now well above the combined value of the blue chips listed on London’s FTSE 100.

The S&P index surged nearly 28% last year, driving MSCI’s 50-country index of world stocks to its third consecutive year of double-digit gains.

The index was up 0.3% on the day.

LEAPING YIELDS

Benchmark U.S. 10-year yields leapt 12.5 basis points on Monday to touch 1.6420% for the first time since Nov. 24, as investors bet on a series of interest rate raises this year to combat rising inflation.

Money markets have fully priced in a first U.S. rate increase by May, and two more by the end of 2022.

That pushed the dollar to as high as 115.82 yen for the first time in four years.

The dollar index, which measures its performance against the yen and five other major currencies, held close to the one-week high of 96.328 reached a day earlier. It was last up 0.2%.

The Turkish lira slid as much as 4% against the dollar as Turkey girded for inflation to rise further after touching a 19-year peak. Last year the lira weakened 44%.

Commodity markets also were back in the swing of things after their nearly two-year resurgence to close out 2021.

Brent crude futures were up 0.8% at $79.64 a barrel at 1136 GMT, as investors embraced expectations that major oil producers will confirm a plan to add supply.

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge hits 211%, signaling stocks are hugely overvalued and a crash may be coming

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge climbed to 211% this week, sounding the alarm on US stocks and signaling a crash may be coming. The "Buffett indicator" takes the combined market capitalization of all actively traded US stocks, and divides it by the latest quarterly figure for gross domestic product. Investors use the metric to compare the stock market's valuation to the size of the economy.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#U S Economy#Omicron#British Airways#Iag#Japanese#U S Treasury#Asian#Msci#Asia Pacific
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Wall Street shakes off some early weakness and edges higher

Major indexes are edging higher in early trading on Wall Street Thursday after shaking off some weakness shortly after the opening bell. The S&P 500 was up 0.4% and the Nasdaq also rose 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1%. Bond yields continued to rise a day after the Federal Reserve indicated it was ready to raise interest rates to fight off inflation. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, the benchmark for home mortgage rates, rose to 1.73%. Energy stocks rose along with crude oil prices. European markets were lower and Asian stocks ended mostly lower.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Legendary investor Mark Mobius says the tech sell-off is a good time to load up on FAANG stocks

Famed investor Mark Mobius has said the steep equity market sell-off is a good time to load up on profitable technology stocks such as the so-called FAANG companies. Mobius told CNBC Wednesday: "Those [companies] that have been hit as a result of the overall decline in tech stocks, that are making money, that have a good return on capital that are growing… these are great buys right now."
STOCKS
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Fed signals trigger world stocks, bonds sell-off

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Stock markets were deep in the red and some key government bond yields climbed to their highest in years on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signalled the possibility of faster-than-expected U.S. rate hikes and stimulus withdrawal. Both Asia and Europe’s bourses fell heavily after Wall...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ryanair
NewsBreak
Stocks
Country
France
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Sydney
Country
Germany
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Ag Markets Sharply Lower Ahead of Exports

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is down 2 1/4 cents per bushel, March soybeans are down 15 3/4 cents, and March KC wheat is down 8 3/4 cents. Grain markets are sharply weaker overnight, taking no direction from the stronger energy sector. Minneapolis wheat and soy meal are leading losses overnight. Minneapolis is caught in a liquidation trend while meal is only one day removed from contract highs.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
STOCKS
Reuters

Toronto market gains as investors embrace energy shares

TORONTO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, rebounding from a two-week low the day before, as optimism that global economic recovery will continue supported the outlook for resource and other cyclical stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended up 32.54 points, or...
STOCKS
Reuters

Asian stocks trade at steep valuation discount to global peers

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Asian shares' relative price valuations hit a more than 18-year low compared to their global counterparts last week, after regional equities dropped in 2021 due to investor concerns over slower growth amid COVID-19-induced curbs. The MSCI Asia-Pacific index's (.MIAP00000PUS) forward 12-month P/E ratio stood at 14.27...
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS M&A to the rescue

Jan 6 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. M&A TO THE RESCUE (1149 GMT) There's a good chance this session will be remembered as the day European equities entered the Fed...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slid 0.79% to $313.88 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,696.05 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. This was the stock's sixth consecutive day of losses. Microsoft Corp. closed $35.79 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
STOCKS
Reuters

China, Hong Kong stocks rise on policy hopes; property shares rebound

SHANGHAI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks tracked other Asian shares higher on Friday as Beijing reiterated the need to prioritize economic stability, while property shares rebounded sharply on fresh signs of policy easing. China's blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) rose 0.4% to 4,835.47 at the end of...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Pound dips on dollar strength; UK service PMIs hit 10-month low

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The pound slipped versus the dollar and euro on Thursday, hurt by dollar gains after the Fed meeting minutes, while investors weighed up the extent to which easing fears around the Omicron variant of COVID-19 would translate into economic gains. Risk-sensitive currencies such as the...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) shed 0.02% to $2,754.95 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,696.05 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $264.38 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company achieved on November 19th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) rallied 2.01% to $48.13 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,696.05 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. Bank of America Corp. closed $0.56 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
Reuters

Financials, energy stocks lead rebound in Australian shares

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares rebounded on Friday from previous session's tech-driven sell-off, with financials and energy stocks leading gains, while James Hardie slumped after the world's top fibre cement maker ousted its chief for breaching code of conduct. The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) closed 1.3% higher at 7,453.3,...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

267K+
Followers
263K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy