If Joe Judge’s 11-minute rant on Sunday was meant for his players — as one report suggested on Monday — a few notable ones didn’t seem eager to listen to it. “To be honest, I didn’t even really hear it,” Giants running back Devontae Booker said on Monday. “I know some of the players were talking about it today but I didn’t bother honing in on it and seeing what he had to say ... I really didn’t pay attention to any of it.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO