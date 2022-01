It’s been a season of disappointment and frustration, but as the reality of its end comes crashing on the Giants, they seem to find themselves dealing with a new emotion. "This is the last time we’re going to have this group of guys out there," defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said on Thursday. "This is the last Thursday meeting I’m going to have with the guys. Tomorrow is the last Friday meeting. Today’s the last Thursday practice. You think about it, it gets kind of sad sometimes."

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO