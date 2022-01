The Orlando Magic’s season is really anything you want it to be at this point. That is the beauty of entering a season with low expectations. If you believe the Magic’s goal is player development, there is plenty of that If you are skeptical of any rebuild or scarred from the last decade of cycles of rebuilds that never got the team out of the first round of the playoffs — and barely in the playoffs those two years anyway.

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO