Kochava Summit Series – Session 1: Accelerating Growth in 2022 and Beyond

By infomobster
mobileindustryeye.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOmnichannel digital attribution company, Kochava, kicks off 2022 with its annual Kochava Summit Series. Session 1 (Accelerating Growth in 2022 and Beyond) will see economist John List demystifying one of today’s trickiest questions...

www.mobileindustryeye.com

The Associated Press

DigitalBridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Media Conferences in January 2022

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBRG) today announced that executives from the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor and media conferences:. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005433/en/. DigitalBridge, digital infrastructure investor operator (Graphic: Business Wire) January...
BUSINESS
Dealerscope

Fostering Healthy Business Growth in 2022 and Beyond

As we wrap up Q4 2021, the consumer electronics industry is reflecting on a year of tremendous business growth accompanied by its fair share of challenges including supply chain disruption and chip shortages. Through the challenges, the custom installation sector in particular continues to rise above as consumer demand for home upgrades and installations remains steady. For dealers and integrators, business is as good as it has ever been with new technologies coming to the market to fulfill the needs of consumers across the board. While installations are at a peak now, dealers and integrators still need to stay focused on both past and new customer business and industry trends in case the market slows down or is disrupted by additional challenges in the future. Let’s not forget how high everyone was riding ahead of the housing market crash in 2008. We can learn from the mistakes we made and continue to keep our businesses healthy for the coming year and beyond.
ECONOMY
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Lunch 1/6/22: Stock market outlook for 2022, Walmart expands in-home delivery service, and Sony enters the EV market

Segment 1: Jack Ablin, Chief Investment Officer, Cresset Capital, joins John to look back at the markets in 2021 and what we could look forward in 2022. Segment 2: Joan E. Solsman, Senior Reporter, CNET, chats with John about a variety of tech stories including CES kicking off in Las Vegas, TikTok looking to expand to your gym, Instagram’s chronological feed coming back, and Netflix’s biggest binges over the holidays.
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

B2B Tech Startup REFPipeline Launches Subscription Service for Referrals

Business-to-business (B2B) digital referral network REFPipeline launched a subscription service offering data-driven referrals for the real estate industry and businesses related to that sector, according to a press release on Thursday (Jan. 6). Founded by Ellen and Richard Lippman in 2017, the startup focuses on the real estate space and...
ECONOMY
Economy
cryptoslate.com

Europe’s leading esports organization partners with Tezos

Team Vitality, a leading European esports, and gaming organization announced that it has partnered with Tezos. According to a press release shared with CryptoSlate, the three-year technical partnership is the largest in Team Vitality’s history. Tezos is tapping into the gaming industry with a landmark partnership. The two will...
VIDEO GAMES
thefastmode.com

Swisscom Boosts its 'Localcities' Service with Acquisition of Majority Stake in i-web

Swisscom has acquired a majority stake in Innovative Web Group (i-web), expanding its competencies in Web and e-government solutions for public administrations and community-based organisations. Through this acquisition, Swisscom is strengthening Localcities, a product offered by its subsidiary Swisscom Directories for Swiss communities and associations. The Zurich-based group was founded...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

P97 Raises $40M to Expand Mobility Services Platform

Mobile commerce platform provider P97 Networks has secured $40 million in venture debt financing from a Peak Rock Capital affiliate, according to a press release. P97 Networks works with convenience retail, fuels marketing ad automotive industries, while Peak Rock Capital is a middle-market private investment firm. P97 CEO and president...
BUSINESS
pymnts

UK Regulator Probes NEC Software Solutions Merger With Capita

The United Kingdom’s competition watchdog has launched an investigation into NEC Software Solutions’ acquisition of Capita Secure Solutions and Services. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced on Wednesday (Jan. 5) that it has filed an initial enforcement order under the Enterprise Act 2002. The measure provides the...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

ActiveCampaign Helps Customers Kick off the New Year with Additional Growth Accelerator Apps

Leading Customer Experience Automation company continues commitment to customer success by offering access to best-of-breed technology integrations. Kicking off the new year, ActiveCampaign, the leader in customer experience automation (CXA), celebrates the addition of several new Growth Accelerator Apps. These new apps promise to help ActiveCampaign customers better automate events, surveys, data storage, direct mail and more.
TECHNOLOGY
sgbonline.com

Inside The Call: Hydroflask’s Growth Accelerates In Q3

Helen of Troy, which recently closed its acquisition of Osprey Packs, reported sales in its Housewares segment rose 10.7 percent in the third quarter ended November 30 on top of 21.4 percent growth in the year-ago period with strong growth for its Hydroflask and OXO brands. “OXO and Hydroflask delivered...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TechCrunch

Khosla Ventures debuts first opportunity fund

The new oversubscribed fund brings Khosla’s total set of funds to just under $2 billion. Managing partner Samir Kaul told TechCrunch that the fund gives the firm an opportunity to retain its pro rata and double down on earlier investments, including Impossible Foods, Faire, Checkr, OpenTrons and Vectra AI, which he says have already benefited from the new fund.
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Ribbon Communications to Present at Needham Growth Conference

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical transport solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that it will be presenting at the Needham Growth Conference, taking place January 11-14. Bruce...
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

South Africa’s JABU Gets $3.2M for Its B2B eCommerce and Retail Play

Namibia-based B2B eCommerce startup JABU has raised $3.2 million in a financing round, TechCrunch reported Thursday (Jan. 6). The funding included investors Quiet Capital, Afore Capital, FJ Labs, Y Combinator, FJ Labs, Kli Capital, Pareto Capital and several unnamed firms. JABU, which calls itself a last-mile distribution eCommerce company, joins...
RETAIL
Bisnow

JLL Continues Proptech Investment, Acquires Artificial Intelligence Platform Hank

Especially in the wake of the pandemic, office landlords are increasingly turning to technology to solve operational challenges like air quality and energy efficiency. Betting on that demand, JLL has acquired Hank, a Sacramento-based virtual engineering platform that uses artificial intelligence to optimize building control systems, focusing on energy efficiency, air quality, maintenance costs and tenant comfort. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
u.today

Cardano's First All-in-One DeFi Wallet Announces New Connectivity Milestone

Cardano's first all-in-one DeFi wallet, GeroWallet, has announced a new connectivity milestone. The latest release of version 1.8.10 now allows users to connect GeroWallet to a growing list of Cardano decentralized apps. GeroWallet provides users with the ability to purchase Cardano using fiat, while allowing users to swap, stake and margin trade synthetic assets.
TECHNOLOGY

