Kochava Summit Series – Session 1: Accelerating Growth in 2022 and Beyond

As we wrap up Q4 2021, the consumer electronics industry is reflecting on a year of tremendous business growth accompanied by its fair share of challenges including supply chain disruption and chip shortages. Through the challenges, the custom installation sector in particular continues to rise above as consumer demand for home upgrades and installations remains steady. For dealers and integrators, business is as good as it has ever been with new technologies coming to the market to fulfill the needs of consumers across the board. While installations are at a peak now, dealers and integrators still need to stay focused on both past and new customer business and industry trends in case the market slows down or is disrupted by additional challenges in the future. Let’s not forget how high everyone was riding ahead of the housing market crash in 2008. We can learn from the mistakes we made and continue to keep our businesses healthy for the coming year and beyond.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO