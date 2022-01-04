ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Everyone Who Stars in Netflix's 'Stay Close', From Richard Armitage to Cush Jumbo

By Roxy Simons
Newsweek
 2 days ago
"Stay Close" is Netflix's newest adaptation of one of Harlan Coben's novel and it has an A-List cast that includes Cush Jumbo and Richard...

Related
Popculture

Netflix Is About to Lose a Big Showtime Series

Netflix is losing a few major titles after the new year begins, including Episodes. The acclaimed Showtime series featured Matt LeBlanc in his first leading role on TV since the ill-fated Friends spin-off Joey ended. Epsiodes is a showbusiness series, starring LeBlanc as a fictionalized version of himself. All five...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This action-packed sci-fi movie on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens

Rian Johnson has had one of the more interesting careers of any director currently working. Back in 2005, he announced his presence with the noir thriller called Brick, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 12 years later, he was behind the camera on Star Wars: The Last Jedi directing Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Daisy Ridley. Few modern movies have generated such an intense reaction. Johnson rebounded quickly with Knives Out, which received near-universal praise from critics and moviegoers. But today, we’re hitting rewind to discuss one of Rian Johnson’s earlier successes: Looper.
MOVIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in January 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Ozark” Season 4, Part 1 (available January 21) Why Should I Watch? The beginning of the end starts with a premiere episode titled… “The Beginning of the End.” Jason Bateman’s breakthrough dramatic turn — as Marty Byrde, an accountant-turned-money-launderer who flees to the middle of Missouri with his family to make big profits for his cartel lord clients — will come to a close in 2022 via a supersized final season. Part 1 premieres January 21 with eight episodes, before the last eight entries debut at a later date. By now, you know if you’re onboard with the dark crime...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

11 favourite Netflix shows that are all returning in 2022

It might only be the first week of January, but we're already convinced this year is going to be brilliant when it comes to TV. While Netflix has some exciting new shows on its roster for the 12 months ahead, there's also many returning seasons for some of the streaming giant's biggest titles.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

A mysterious new Netflix miniseries just flew to the top of the charts

With as many original shows and movies as Netflix delivers, some are inevitably going to fall through the cracks. But while plenty of great TV shows never get the attention that they deserve, others come out of nowhere to make a huge splash. Look no further than Squid Game earlier this year. It could be ages before any show tops the Korean mega-hit, but in the meantime, a new mystery miniseries on Netflix called Stay Close is exploding up the charts just days after its debut.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Diane Morgan To Reprise Philomena Cunk Role For BBC & Netflix’s ‘Cunk On Earth’

UK comedian Diane Morgan’s beloved Philomena Cunk character is returning to the BBC and Netflix for a mockumentary unlocking the mystery of human civilization to discover humankind’s greatest achievements. Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones’ indie Broke & Bones is behind Cunk on Earth, which will see Morgan reprise the role that placed her on the comedy map with BBC2’s Cunk on Britain. Long-time Brooker collaborator Morgan was most recently seen in Broke & Bones’ Netflix comedy special Death to 2021 and Cunk on Earth is the first time the Motherland star’s show has been co-produced for the BBC and Netflix, with the U.S. streamer taking rights...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Bridgerton’: Netflix Sets Season 2 Premiere Date, Reveals More Plot Details – Watch Announcement

On Christmas Day 2020, Netflix launched Shondaland’s first series for the streamer, Bridgerton, a Regency England drama that became a worldwide phenomenon. To mark the one-year anniversary of the hugely popular series’ premiere, Netflix and Shondaland today are revealing the premiere date for Bridgerton’s upcoming second season. It will debut Friday, March 25. Along with the Season 2 premiere date announcement, delivered by several Bridgerton returning and new cast members (you can watch it below), Netflix has provided the most detailed synopsis yet of the new season, based on The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second of Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton novels...
TV SERIES
Distractify

Netflix's Mystery Series 'Stay Close' Is Doing Well — Will There Be a Season 2?

British Netflix series Stay Close is speedily racking up viewers, and it currently holds the No. 2 spot on the streaming platform. What's so intriguing about it? Well, everyone loves a mystery. Based on Harlan Coben's 2012 novel of the same name, the series follows three people living in Blackpool, England, whose lives are turned upside down when the ugly past is dredged up.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Pointless host Richard Osman confirms relationship with Doctor Who star

Pointless co-presenter Richard Osman and Doctor Who actress Ingrid Oliver are an item. Speaking on Boxing Day's (December 26) edition of BBC Radio 4 programme Desert Island Discs, Osman revealed to Lauren Laverne that romance first sparked between the pair this summer, before Oliver moved in with him in October.
CELEBRITIES
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: New Netflix thriller ‘Stay Close’ provides a new whodunit tale for the end of 2021

The English crime miniseries “Stay Close” sprinkles clues, which may or may not actually be clues, among characters who may or may not have valuable information to share. Perhaps that’s what all crime stories do on some level, but this one — based on a 2012 novel by mega-selling Harlan Coben (which was set in Atlantic City) — takes somber delight in hiding the goods like a dog burying its bones. Or maybe it’s just that the two episodes made available for review can’t quite scrape the payoff on their own.
TV SERIES
