UECC has launched the third and final newbuild in a series of dual-fuel LNG battery hybrid PCTCs (Pure Car and Truck Carrier), being rolled out at China’s Jiangnan Shipyard. The launch of hull number H2665 on 28 December comes seven months after the keel-laying ceremony for the vessel and follows the recent final delivery of the first newbuild, named Auto Advance, with the second and third ships due to be delivered in the first half of this year.

INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO