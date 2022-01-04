ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Death Stranding Director's Cut coming to PC this year (updated)

By Rich Stanton
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago
Update January 4: The leak was legit and there's now an official press release and Steam page for Death Stranding: Director's Cut, which shows the release date as 2022. Original story follows. Death Stranding: Director's Cut looks like a pretty wild enhancement and upgrade to what is already our...

