Resentencing set for ‘Joe Exotic’ of ‘Tiger King’ in murder-for-hire plot

By Phil Helsel
 2 days ago

(NBC News) — A federal judge set a Jan. 28 resentencing date Monday for “Tiger King” star Joseph Maldonado-Passage after an appeals court found that the court applied a prison range that was too high, records show.

The appeals court upheld the convictions of Maldonado-Passage, the zookeeper known as Joe Exotic, who was sentenced to 22 years in prison in an attempted murder-for-hire plot.

But the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in July that the advisory sentencing range should have been calculated at 17½ years to 21 years, 10 months, not the longer range that was used.

Maldonado-Passage was featured in the Netflix series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

