Q&A with with Suzanne Siano, chief conservator and director of Modern Art Conservation. How did Modern Art Conservation begin? I went to New York University for my graduate conservation degree, intending to become an old masters conservator. During my final year of school, I took an internship at the Museum of Modern Art. It was amazing to be there, especially on days when I could be alone in the galleries. The MoMA conservators were very giving of their time and expertise, and I was able to work on some true masterworks. I [was hired there and] stayed for nearly thirteen years, and...

