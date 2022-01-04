ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Save 75% on Lifeline Expanse Lite multi-effect plugin by Excite Audio

rekkerd.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVST Buzz has launched a sale on Excite Audio’s Lifeline Expanse Lite plugin, offering a 75% discount on the multi-effect that allows you to add color, texture and depth to your tracks. “Lifeline Expanse Lite” is an...

rekkerd.org

Macworld

Give yourself Wi-Fi as strong as it is safe

Your home Wi-Fi should be the place you know you have the best connection. With the FlashRouter Netgear R6400 DD-WRT VPN Privacy Router, you can make that happen. This powerful router with built-in privacy features is on sale for the Holidays, coming down the chimney at only $186.99 (Reg. $274) with coupon code MERRY15.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Researchers develop tiny camera the size of a grain of salt - and it could turn your phone into one big camera

Researchers have created an ultracompact camera the size of a grain of salt capable of producing pictures on par with lenses hundreds of thousands of times larger than it.Engineers from Princeton University and the University of Washington say that the camera can produce full-colour images that could be used in collaboration with medical robots to diagnose and treat diseases.Traditional cameras use curved glass or plastic to bend light rays, this new camera uses ‘metasurface’ technology which is produced like a computer chip. The metasurface of this particular camera has 1.6 million cylindrical posts – each approximately the size of a...
ELECTRONICS
AFP

Creepy meets cool in humanoid robots at CES tech show

A lifelike, child-size doll writhed and cried before slightly shocked onlookers snapping smartphone pictures Wednesday at the CES tech show -- where the line between cool and slightly disturbing robots can be thin. "They are a little bit creepy, but the doll, it's quite cool," she said. jm/to
ELECTRONICS
mspoweruser.com

LG announces OLED EX, its next-generation OLED TV technology

LG Display is a global leader in OLED technology. Today, LG Display revealed its latest OLED TV technology ‘OLED EX’ which improves overall picture quality by increasing brightness up to 30 percent compared to regular OLED displays. LG OLED EX technology highlights:. The EX Technology applied to the...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Save up to 50% OFF Loopcloud DRUM & PLAY plugins & bundles

Plugin Boutique has announced a “12 Days of Christmas” sale on Loopcloud DRUM & PLAY, offering up to 50% off on the virtual instruments and sound pack bundles. Whether you create kits from scratch or intricately edit loops, Loopcloud DRUM will enhance the way you work with beats. Loopcloud PLAY gives you access to an endless gallery of top-quality sounds from global genres and industry experts, packaged in a focused and easy-to-use interface.
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

NovoNotes releases Ambience Enhancer free sound field plugin (Lite)

NovoNotes has announced a new audio plugin for adjusting the sound field. Ambience Enhancer lets you control gain, lowpass filter, and delay of the ambience. The Ambience Enhancer analyzes the incoming audio signal and breaks it down into ambience and direct sound. By adjusting the gain, filter, and delay parameters, you can control the ambience as you wish. The ambience is the result of the decomposition of the input signal, and the plug-in does not add any reverberation or artificial sounds. This is also effective when you want to use stereo music material to blend into a surround space.
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Save 89% on Synthwave Drums V2 instrument plugin by Beatskillz

VST Buzz has launched a sale on BeatSkillz’ Synthwave Drums V2, a virtual instrument featuring a collection of vintage 80s drum machine sounds. “Synthwave Drums V2” covers styles from Synthwave, Vaporwave, Retro, The 80s, Nu-Disco & Boogie styles of music. A selection of over 100 presets full of...
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Computers
rekkerd.org

Alborosie Dub Station effect plugin by AudioThing on sale for $59 USD

Plugin Boutique has announced an exclusive sale on AudioThing’ filter, echo and spring reverb plugin Alborosie Dub Station, offering over 50% off for a limited time only. Straight from the heart of Jamaica’s most prolific music community, Waterhouse in Kingston, AudioThing proudly introduce you to the Alborosie Dub Station.
ELECTRONICS
bedroomproducersblog.com

Best Audio Plugin Deals (December 2021)

It’s the end of 2021, and we’re taking a closer look at the best deals, sales, and special offers on VST plugins and other music production software. All the deals are listed below. Feel free to recommend your favorite offers and discounts in the comments section and the best ones will be added to the page.
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Save 35% on bundle of Audiomodern’s Playbeat 3 and Riffer MIDI plugins

Plugin Boutique has launched an exclusive sale on the Audiomodern Playbeat 3 + Riffer Bundle, offering 35% off on the collection of creative MIDI plugins for a limited time. Playbeat 3 lets you create infinite variations of the grooves while maintaining a sense of creativity, inspiration, and momentum. No two patterns will ever be the same.
COMPUTERS
pro-tools-expert.com

Free Plugins - Bluelab Plugins Makes Entire Product Line Free

Bluelab, a developer of whom we weren’t previously aware, have made their entire plugins catalogue available for free. Why?. The range of 27 plugins is available because the company have ceased development. The plugins are in a state of development described as advanced beta. They work but there are issues so we publish this information with no guarantee of functionality.
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Super VHS 1980s Lofi plugin by Baby Audio on sale for $29 USD

Plugin Boutique has launched an exclusive sale on Baby Audio’s effect plugin Super VHS, a creative multi-fx plugin that aims to let you feel the lofi magic of the VHS era. Super VHS features 6 unique one-knob effects: Static (noise), Heat (analog tape), Shape (samplerate reduction), Magic (dark & deep widening), Drift (pitch fluctuation LFO), and Wash (‘Bad hall’ reverb).
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Save 33% on MagicDrum steel tongue drum plugin by Quiet Music

ADSR Sounds has launched a promotion on the MagicDrum multi-sampled steel tongue drum instrument by Quiet Music. MagicDrum contains different multisampled scales originally recorded at 24 bit 96khz and later converted to Wav 24 bit 48khz. This instrument has been specially designed to create Ambient music, Relaxing music, Meditation music, or background music.
MUSIC
martechseries.com

Rise of Streaming Media Fuel Expansion of Audio and Video Editing Software Market, TMR Study

Audio And Video Editing Software Market To Reach Valuation Of US$ US$ 3 Bn By 2030, expand at a CAGR of 7% from 2020 to 2030. The global audio and video editing software market has been segmented in terms of component, device, deployment, end use, and region. Based on component, the market has been segmented into solution and services. Solution is further divided into audio and video. Services has been segmented into professional and managed. Professional services is further segmentation into installation, and support & maintenance. Based on device, the market has been segmented into desktop/laptop, and mobile. Based on deployment, the market has been segmented into cloud and on-premise. In terms of end use, the market is segregated into live broadcasting, and media & entertainment. Media & entertainment has been further segmented into cinema/TV shows, news, gaming, advertisement, sports, and others.
SOFTWARE
rekkerd.org

AudioThing miniBit & miniVerb plugins bundled at 70% OFF

Audio Plugin Deals has launched a promotion on the miniBUNDLE by AudioThing, comprising the miniBit software synthesizer and miniVerb lofi reverb plugin. miniBit is an 8-bit/chiptune style synthesizer plugin that emulates the sound of 80s game consoles and retro computers. It features a main oscillator with 18 waveforms paired with a sub-oscillator (a square wave pitched one octave below).
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Les Productions Zvon releases free Winter 2022 Mini MC pack

Les Productions Zvon has release a free collection of samples taken from a public domain cartoon: Winter 2022 Mini Memory Collection. Christmas is gone but the Holidays are not over and winter is only beginning. So it’s time for the joyful “Winter 2022 Free Mini Memory Collection pack! Audio samples from a 1949 Public Domain cartoon about winter.
TV & VIDEOS
rekkerd.org

Olitanh free vintage vibe compressor plugin updated to v1.0.1

John Crosby Acoustics has released an update to Olitanh, the vintage vibe compressor effect plugin that was designed as part of KVR Audio’s 2021 Developer Challenge. Distortion coupled with compressor brings interdependent wave-shaping and envelope-shaping. Controlled adding of harmonics. Level boosting and stereo enhancing. Good for “warming up” bass...
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Hzandbits Sound Effects releases Sea & Surf sample library

Hzandbits Sound Effects has announced the release of a new sound collection of ocean waves crashing onto beaches, jetties, breakwaters and more. Sea & Surf contains nearly 6 hours (11 GB) of wave sound effects in 49 separate files, all recorded in 24bit/96kHz quality. From the shallow waters of Aarhus...
ELECTRONICS

