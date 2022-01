Fire officials say three teens have been arrested in connection with fires at the former Pineland Lumber Company in Lewiston. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the Lewiston Fire Department was called to the facility on Avon Street just before 6:30 Tuesday evening. The larger of two fires caused heavy damage to one of the buildings on the site. A second, smaller fire was discovered in an adjacent building. Both buildings were abandoned and no injuries were reported.

LEWISTON, ME ・ 10 DAYS AGO