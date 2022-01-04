Celebrity birthdays: Jan. 4

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- 2021 saw the deaths of dozens of artists who helped shape the world of music, literature, television and film for generations. Here is a look back at some of those we lost in the past year. Broadway's brightest. Composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim died Nov. 26...
Birthday wishes go out to Bradley Cooper, January Jones and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning a year older on January 5th and learn an interesting fact about each of them. Actor Robert Duvall turns 91. Fun...
Comments / 0