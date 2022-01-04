ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man rescued from retention pond on Indy's south side in critical condition

By Daniel Bradley
WRTV
 2 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was hospitalized early Tuesday after police rescued him from a retention pond on the south side of Indianapolis.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 12:45 a.m. to the Mucky Duck Pub in the 4400 block of Southport Crossing Drive after a caller told dispatchers a man was swimming in the pond and having trouble staying afloat.

IMPD Officer Ezekiel McCarthy jumped into the pond and pulled the man out after he and other officers saw the man stopped swimming and became limp.

“At that point, you do what you gotta do and get him out, so I took off the vest, took off the boots and jumped in and was able to pull him out,” McCarthy said.

IMPD Officer Ezekiel McCarthy talks about rescuing a man from a retention pond on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

Police said paramedics worked to get the man conscious before transporting him to an area hospital in critical condition.

The air temperature at the time of the incident was 23 degrees.

Police are not sure why the man was in the water.

On Monday afternoon, IMPD released body-worn camera footage of the rescue showing an officer jumping into the water and bringing the man back to shore.

IMPD officers rescue man from water

David Franklin
2d ago

Wow. the IMPD officer who jumped into the water to save this man is a true hero.

