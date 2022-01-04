VIDEO: Suspects attack Burger King employee in Brooklyn

The NYPD has released surveillance video of an assault inside a burger king in Brooklyn.

Police say the incident happened on Saturday, Dec. 4 inside the Linden Boulevard Burger King. According to police, two people got into an argument with a 22-year-old store employee. Those suspects then jumped over the counter and punched the victim in the face and head multiple times.

Officials say one of the suspects pulled out a gun.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police.