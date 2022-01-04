ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After a year of testing, Seed has become my go-to probiotic. Here’s why I love it

By Allen Foster, BestReviews
 2 days ago

Like many people, I occasionally have days when my digestive tract isn’t as happy as I’d like it to be. On my best days, I’m fine. But on my worst days, pain, bloating and other issues can be more than a little disruptive to my daily routine.

I have tried many strategies to help make my gut activity more predictable. I’ve taken both probiotics and prebiotic supplements and had varying degrees of success. This past year, however, I discovered Seed. Seed is a game changer that can significantly reduce distressful symptoms, such as stomach pain and bloating.

What is a probiotic?

According to the Mayo Clinic , there is an entire micro-ecosystem that is comprised of mostly bacteria that thrives in the lining of your gut. This world of microscopic creatures is called a microbiome. The state of this microbiome has a huge impact on your overall health, mood and behavior.

A probiotic is a food or a supplement that adds living microbes to your system. This is a good thing, as these microbes fight off bad ones and help keep you healthy. Some of the most common probiotic foods are yogurt, kombucha, sauerkraut and kimchi.

What is a prebiotic?

Prebiotics might sound a lot like probiotics, but the two are very different. Prebiotics are specialized plant fibers that are found in many fruits and vegetables. These fibers nourish and fortify the microbes inside you, stimulating growth to make them robust and healthy.

How does Seed DS-01 Daily Synbiotic work?

Seed DS-01 Daily Synbiotic is a mix of 24 clinically and scientifically studied strains that are known to support systemic health. It also contains prebiotics to help stimulate growth. The two-in-one capsule-in-capsule design helps ensure the live probiotics make it all the way into the colon, where they can be the most beneficial to your microbiome.

What you need to know before purchasing Seed DS-01 Daily Synbiotic

The Seed capsules are easy to swallow. I take them first thing in the morning with a glass of water before eating or drinking anything else. These are the only pills I have ever been able to take on an empty stomach with no adverse effects.

There was no unfavorable adjustment period after beginning my daily regimen — one each day for the first three days, then two each day. Within 48 hours, I noticed a significant reduction in stomach pain. Since these capsules are shelf-stable, I can keep them on my night stand or pack them with me when I travel without fear of diminished effectiveness.

Where to buy Seed Synbiotic

You can buy Seed DS-01 Daily Synbiotic directly from the company’s website at Seed . You get 60 pills for a reasonable $49.99. The initial purchase activates a monthly subscription that can be paused or canceled at any time.

Other products worth considering

Align Probiotic Pro Formula

Align’s probiotic supplement is for both men and women. It is formulated to soothe and reduce occasional abdominal discomfort resulting from gas and bloating. Sold by Amazon .

Now Foods Probiotic-10

This offering from Now contains 10 probiotic strains that have been identified and verified to naturally colonize the human GI tract. Sold by iHerb .

Garden of Life Once Daily Women’s Probiotics

Garden of Life’s Once Daily probiotic supplement is specifically formulated for women’s health needs. This supplement is gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free and vegetarian, and it does not require refrigeration. Sold by Amazon .

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

