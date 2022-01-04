ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

N.J. courts chip away at backlog, but COVID surge could imperil efforts

By Nikita Biryukov
New Jersey Monitor
New Jersey Monitor
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DlPbG_0dcICnN500

More than two years into the pandemic, New Jersey’s courts are struggling with tens of thousands of backlogged cases, and a variant-fueled surge of COVID-19 cases could bloat the heap of unheard cases yet further.

In March 2020 — before the pandemic forced the courts to move all proceedings to virtual spaces — New Jersey’s judiciary reported 23,917 backlogged cases. That count ballooned after the courts shifted to remote settings in the spring of 2020, eventually swelling to a high of 97,032 in September 2021.

The backlog edged down in more recent months, but 94,963 backdated cases remained in November, the latest month for which the Judiciary has released backlog data, and the rapid spread of COVID-19 could hamper efforts to clear long-stalled cases.

“In-person trials have resumed on a limited basis as social distancing requirements — necessary to protect the safety of the public and court staff — place great demands on available space,” said Pete McAleer, a spokesman for the Administrative Office of the Courts.

The Judiciary on Thursday announced it will not call jurors into court in person for new trials until Jan. 17. Ongoing in-person trials can continue, but the courts are otherwise moving to reduce the in-person presence of judges and staff for the first two weeks of the year, McAleer said.

Landlord-tenant and foreclosure proceedings, many fueled by recently expired moratoriums, account for the largest share of the stalled cases, though backlogs of criminal, civil, and some family court cases are also present.

The Judiciary marks a case as backlogged if it has not been heard within a certain time period set by the courts. The length of the period varies based on the type of case.

Virtual trials can continue under the Judiciary’s new rules, but widespread court vacancies, already an impediment for trials, threaten to stall future proceedings.

Nowhere is the dearth of judges greater than in Essex County, where 16 vacancies have helped fuel a 25,923-case backlog, the largest in the state. Some of those seats will likely be filled within the week, but the county’s backlog will take time to clear.

“A full complement of judges would help to respond to the many challenges confronting our judicial system,” McAleer said.

Gov. Phil Murphy last month nominated nine individuals to the Superior Court. Seven of those nominations were made to Essex County’s bench, while Burlington and Warren counties each got one prospective judge. Their nominations must be approved by the state Senate.

Sen. Nicholas Scutari (D-Union), chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, in December told the New Jersey Monitor those prospective judges could come before his panel on Jan. 6, with votes before the full Senate on Jan. 10.

Scutari, who is expected to become the new Senate president when the next Legislature first convenes on Jan. 11, has floated a series of reforms to cut down the state’s backlog, including a possible expansion of the Judiciary like the one he presided over near the end of Gov. Chris Christie’s tenure in office. In January 2017, Christie signed a bill creating 20 new judgeships to help administer bail reforms.

“Maybe I’ve got to consider continuing to expand the judicial ranks. That’s not unheard of. We just did it, but the process takes a while and it’s a lot of responsibility,” Scutari said. “When you put people on, there’s a very high likelihood they’re going to be there for life, and we’re investing them with extraordinary power, so we have to take our time and make it happen right.”

Scutari also said he might seek to raise the judicial retirement age of 70. He previously backed a proposal with Sen. Kip Bateman (R-Somerset) that would have allowed the Legislature to approve two-year extensions for sitting judges who turn 70, but it was never enacted.

That proposal is on the table for the coming legislative session, but it hasn’t been given full consideration, Scutari said, adding he’d likely find another Republican sponsor for the proposal if he were to push ahead. (Bateman did not seek re-election last year.)

Though more than 480 of Murphy’s nominees have been confirmed since he became governor in 2018, judicial nominees account for a small portion of those approved by the Senate.

In Murphy’s first three years in office, the Senate confirmed 26 of the governor’s judicial nominees.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post N.J. courts chip away at backlog, but COVID surge could imperil efforts appeared first on New Jersey Monitor .

Comments / 3

Really?
2d ago

How about getting those BLM looters,fire starters,those who ambushed & killed cops, toppled federal protected property,etc in court and let’s televise each and every one!

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New Jersey Monitor

Special education advocates seek court order to keep N.J. schools open

A New York-based group representing special education students has asked a federal judge for an emergency order to prevent any New Jersey schools from switching to virtual learning. The Brain Injury Rights Group filed a motion Monday in U.S. District Court in Newark seeking a temporary restraining order to ensure the 237,000 students ages 3 […] The post Special education advocates seek court order to keep N.J. schools open appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

Bill codifying abortion protections advances in Legislature

Senate and Assembly committees approved a bill codifying New Jersey’s abortion protections into state law in a vote along party lines Thursday, but the bill lacks some provisions of the Reproductive Freedom Act championed by abortion rights advocates and Gov. Phil Murphy. The new bill would provide women with the right to choose whether to […] The post Bill codifying abortion protections advances in Legislature appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
POLITICS
New Jersey Monitor

Bill would extend some of Murphy’s COVID emergency powers

Senate and Assembly committees approved a resolution Thursday that would extend a series of health care-related administrative directives, but the measure would also allow some executive orders to expire against the governor’s wishes. Gov. Phil Murphy sought a 90-day extension for a variety of administrative orders, executive orders, and other executive actions, citing the rising […] The post Bill would extend some of Murphy’s COVID emergency powers appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Jersey Monitor

GOP says redistricting tiebreaker conflicted, chose worse congressional map

New Jersey Republicans intend to argue former state Supreme Court Justice John Wallace’s selection of a congressional map drafted by Democrats should be overturned based on metrics delineated by the tiebreaker, but they’ll also claim the former justice’s pick was influenced by conflicts of interest. In a virtual press conference Thursday, former Republican Chairman Doug […] The post GOP says redistricting tiebreaker conflicted, chose worse congressional map appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
TRENTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trenton, NJ
Coronavirus
Trenton, NJ
Health
Trenton, NJ
Government
City
Trenton, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

Teachers, school officials plead for solutions for schools during COVID

Teachers, school nurses, principals, and their advocates vented for nearly two hours to the Senate Education Committee Thursday, saying they are stretched beyond their limit because of COVID-19. Teachers are taking on the responsibilities of cafeteria workers and custodians. Schools can’t retain educators. And everyone is growing more worried about remote schooling’s impact on learning […] The post Teachers, school officials plead for solutions for schools during COVID appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

Trailblazing scholar heads to the N.J. Assembly with eye on public access

Sadaf Jaffer is used to being first. She was the first South Asian woman to serve as a mayor in New Jersey, and the first Muslim woman to serve as a mayor in the United States. When she gets sworn in next week as one of the newest members of the New Jersey Assembly, she […] The post Trailblazing scholar heads to the N.J. Assembly with eye on public access appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
POLITICS
New Jersey Monitor

Comptroller finds improved oversight of tax incentive programs

The state agency that administers New Jersey’s tax incentive programs has largely improved its oversight of companies that receive billions of dollars in state tax breaks since the state Comptroller’s Office identified deficiencies three years ago, a new comptroller’s report found. The New Jersey Economic Development Authority has made progress in verifying that businesses retain […] The post Comptroller finds improved oversight of tax incentive programs appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
INCOME TAX
New Jersey Monitor

Parents confused, angry over school disruptions

Since returning from winter break Monday, North Plainfield students have attended school on a half-day schedule. Steven Rudyz’s son — who tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining — gets one hour of online schooling daily. Arlene Chuisano has three children in Sayreville schools, and kept her two sons home after they tested positive. But […] The post Parents confused, angry over school disruptions appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Chris Christie
New Jersey Monitor

Bill to protect dairy farms advances in N.J. Assembly

A New Jersey Assembly panel advanced a bill Monday intended to help the state’s struggling dairy farmers as they face sagging milk prices, soaring operating costs, and pandemic stresses. Under legislation approved by the Assembly Agriculture Committee, the New Jersey Department of Agriculture would reimburse dairy farmers for the annual premiums they pay to participate […] The post Bill to protect dairy farms advances in N.J. Assembly appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
AGRICULTURE
New Jersey Monitor

Lawmakers turn to retired teachers as remote learning returns to some schools

An Assembly panel unanimously advanced a measure Monday that would allow retired teachers and some professional educational staff to temporarily return to work without impacting the status of their pensions. The panel’s action comes as school districts nationwide are facing a return to remote learning because of staffing issues related to COVID-19 infections. A surge […] The post Lawmakers turn to retired teachers as remote learning returns to some schools appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

Montana’s Jon Tester backs filibuster changes, means testing for Biden spending plan

Despite his role at the center of passing the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill in 2021, U.S. Sen Jon Tester said Wednesday the Senate should change its filibuster rules to break what he called “real paralysis.” The Montana Democrat also said in an interview with States Newsroom that watching how the infrastructure money is spent […] The post Montana’s Jon Tester backs filibuster changes, means testing for Biden spending plan appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
MONTANA STATE
New Jersey Monitor

Voting rights tops U.S. Senate agenda as Jan. 6 anniversary nears

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday stressed that Democrats are prepared to change Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation — and linked the move to the attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. “The election subversion efforts we’re seeing all across the country today are […] The post Voting rights tops U.S. Senate agenda as Jan. 6 anniversary nears appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Legislature#Family Court#Foreclosure#The Judiciary
New Jersey Monitor

Murphy asks feds to help staff hospitals, nursing homes overwhelmed by COVID-19

As COVID-19’s highly contagious omicron variant surges, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday he has asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency to send “strike teams” to work in the state’s hospitals and nursing homes, which have been overwhelmed with sick patients and residents at the same time the virus has decimated their staffs. Health Commissioner Judith […] The post Murphy asks feds to help staff hospitals, nursing homes overwhelmed by COVID-19 appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Jersey Monitor

Schumer says U.S. Senate to consider changing the filibuster if voting rights stalls

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warned on Monday that the Senate is prepared to debate changes in the filibuster if Republicans continue to block the advancement of voting rights legislation. In a sternly worded letter to other senators, the New York Democrat set a deadline of Jan. 17 for the chamber to consider […] The post Schumer says U.S. Senate to consider changing the filibuster if voting rights stalls appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Jersey Monitor

New Jersey drivers going through tolls are about to pay more

Driving on New Jersey’s major highways is about to get more expensive. The state’s two largest toll roads will see a 3% hike starting Jan. 1 under an automatic toll indexing plan approved in 2020 by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, which said the revenue increase would help fund long-term projects. Tolls at the Parkway’s […] The post New Jersey drivers going through tolls are about to pay more appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
TRAFFIC
New Jersey Monitor

N.J. Democrats’ coronation of Menendez Jr. is gross

The race to make sure Robert Menendez Jr. glides into the House of Representatives as Rep. Albio Sires’ successor is New Jersey politics at its worst. It’s been just four days since Sires announced he will retire at the end of his current term, and Menendez — the son of Sen. Bob Menendez, obvs — […] The post N.J. Democrats’ coronation of Menendez Jr. is gross appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
New Jersey Monitor

New congressional district map largely a victory for Democrats

Democrats won a victory Wednesday when the New Jersey Redistricting Commission approved the party’s preferred new congressional map after the tiebreaker, former Supreme Court Justice John Wallace, backed the party’s map in what was otherwise a party-line vote. The new map will shore up competitive North Jersey districts held by Reps. Mikie Sherrill (D-11) and Josh […] The post New congressional district map largely a victory for Democrats appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

Candidates fighting 2020 misinformation run to administer local elections

As a chemist and immigrant from Vietnam, Linh Nguyen never thought she could have a role in U.S. politics. But then Donald Trump was elected president in 2016 and he “unknowingly inspired minority leaders, women of color like me, to be more actively engaged in politics,” she said. She joined the nonpartisan League of Women […] The post Candidates fighting 2020 misinformation run to administer local elections appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New Jersey Monitor

Bill barring water, sewer shutoffs until March goes to Murphy’s desk

A bill that would bar water and sewer shutoffs until mid-March went to Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk after winning approval in both chambers of the Legislature Monday. The measure, which cleared the Senate and Assembly in unanimous votes, would halt shutoffs until March 15, 2022. Municipal utilities would be barred from placing, selling, and enforcing […] The post Bill barring water, sewer shutoffs until March goes to Murphy’s desk appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
POLITICS
New Jersey Monitor

Troopers bar GOP lawmakers from entering N.J. Statehouse over vaccine policy

A handful of Republican Assembly members who attempted to enter the Statehouse without showing proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test were barred from entry Monday by New Jersey State Police troopers. Some members of the group — who were successful earlier this month in entering the building without complying with the policy […] The post Troopers bar GOP lawmakers from entering N.J. Statehouse over vaccine policy appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

New Jersey Monitor

Trenton, NJ
540
Followers
312
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

The New Jersey Monitor is an independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan news site that strives to be a watchdog for all residents of the Garden State. When policy makers are making decisions, our reporters will tell you what they’re doing, why they’re doing it and how their actions matter to you. When a public official behaves badly, we’ll expose it. When there’s a story that hasn’t been told, we’ll find it. We strive to hold powerful people accountable and explain how their actions affect New Jerseyans from Montague to Cape May.

 https://newjerseymonitor.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy