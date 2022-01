Five Nights at Freddy’s (FNAF) is a franchise of games that arguably have the most in-depth lore of any horror game out there. It’s definitely been a game that doesn’t appear particularly scary until you find yourself in that forsaken pizzeria, begging that you make it through another night. It can take players a good few months to pluck up the courage to pick up the next title after playing through the one before. But upon the release of the shiny new Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, players’ love for the franchise is blossoming again.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO