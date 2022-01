The Detroit Lions announced on Thursday that they are waiving CB Saivion Smith and activated practice squad WR Geronimo Allison from the COVID-19 list. Smith, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Alabama back in May of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Jaguars. However, Jacksonville opted to waive him coming out of the preseason and he eventually signed on with the Cowboys in 2020.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO