Doximity’s app for medical personnel has strong network effects. DigitalOcean's cloud services cater to small- and medium-sized businesses that Amazon overlooks. Taking a simple buy-and-hold investing strategy on companies that have the potential to dominate the growing sector they operate in can definitely lead to life-changing wealth. If you had the foresight, for example, to buy $10,000 worth of Tesla stock a decade ago and held onto it till now, your buy-in would have grown to $2.1 million.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO