We got to catch a bit of Julia Sweeney at UnCabaret last night telling a story about dealing with her elderly mother and it was hilariously enthralling. From it, we can clearly see that her powers of observation, detail, and delivery are still at their peak (maybe even better?) and that she maintained a great balance between being incredibly personal and hysterical. If you loved her on SNL, you definitely need to see this round of Julia performing live as soon as you can.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO