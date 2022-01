Jon Sen has left the show as executive producer and Chris Clenshaw will be taking over this year. Whilst it is important to hold judgement as we don't know what his work will be like, it does seem promising that he was involved in storylines such as Shakil's stabbing, Ruby's sexual consent, Stacey's postpartum psychosis and the death of Peggy Mitchell. I hope he manages to get the writing back to it's best, and create compelling, gritty stories once again, which are thought out properly and not sensationalised.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO