Valerie Grube

EDUCATION: Currently earning MBA, Oregon Executive MBA; BA, Gordon College. Zack Wells is now a Senior Director, Total Rewards for Sam's Club at Walmart, where he will lead comprehensive initiatives to attract, reward, and retain associates throughout the organization. Consulting with senior leadership, he will develop, transform, and implement programs/policies to resolve rewards opportunities. He will also sit on the Walmart total rewards leadership team reporting to its global head. Zack will graduate from the Oregon Executive MBA in Portland in 2022.

EDUCATION ・ 5 DAYS AGO