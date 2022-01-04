ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valerie Grube

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMRA names Grube to Senior Director position. Grube has been with MRA for five years after a successful...

Travel startup snags and inside round to fuel product additions

With an industry upended by the Covid-19 pandemic, travel startup TripGrid has spent the last nearly two years working closely with its users and signing on big customers. Based on that work, the startup secured another $1.6 million from existing investors to capitalize on an even bigger opportunity. TripGrid created...
Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP)

Employee benefits can cover many types of perks that a worker can receive from a company — including health insurance, paid time off, family leave, professional development and more. For employees who are looking to be able to enjoy an … Continue reading → The post Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
#Mra
Digital payments platform P97 Networks secures $40M credit facility for growth

Houston-based mobile commerce platform P97 Networks has secured $40 million in venture debt financing to grow. P97 Networks obtained the venture debt financing from an affiliate of Austin-based Peak Rock Capital, a middle market private equity firm specializing in equity and debt investments. Don Frieden, founder, president and CEO of...
Top of the List: Busiest Central Ohio residential remodelers

The remodelers in this year's list averaged $5.73 million in local remodeling sales in 2021 – an increase of about 15% over the previous year. It was a boom year for remodeling, as many continued to work from home and a tight housing market limited options for relocating. We...
Pair of Cooksey Communications leaders complete acquisition of the agency

On Jan. 1, longtime Cooksey Communication leaders Colby Walton and Jason Meyer completed the agency's acquisition from founder Gail Cooksey. It completed the multi-year succession plan of the firm she founded 28 years ago. Walton will serve as chairman and CEO of the Irving-based agency, while Meyer will serve as...
Report: Wells Fargo chief risk officer to leave bank this year

Wells Fargo & Co. Chief Risk Officer Amanda Norton plans to retire in June to pursue outside interests, CEO Charles Scharf reportedly announced in an email to employees. Norton oversees all aspects of the company’s independent corporate risk function and risk oversight activities, including credit risk, market risk, operational risk, compliance, information security risk and conduct risk. She also serves as a member of the company’s operating committee and as an executive officer.
Navy-occupied industrial building sells for $8 million

A real estate investment firm recently purchased a facility in Jacksonville used for military training. Faropoint, which focuses on last-mile distribution, acquired 11660 Central Parkway for $8.3 million. Daniel Burkhardt and Jason J. Purdy of NAI Hallmark represented Faropoint in the transaction. Eric Bumgarner of Colliers International Northeast Florida represented seller Murali Holdings LLC.
People On The Move

EDUCATION: Currently earning MBA, Oregon Executive MBA; BA, Gordon College. Zack Wells is now a Senior Director, Total Rewards for Sam's Club at Walmart, where he will lead comprehensive initiatives to attract, reward, and retain associates throughout the organization. Consulting with senior leadership, he will develop, transform, and implement programs/policies to resolve rewards opportunities. He will also sit on the Walmart total rewards leadership team reporting to its global head. Zack will graduate from the Oregon Executive MBA in Portland in 2022.
