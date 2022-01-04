ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Bogle: What Will Happen in the Financial World?

credit: Finance Jane

John Bogle was the founder of the Vanguard Group and a major proponent of index investing.

Commonly referred to as “Jack,” Bogle revolutionized the mutual fund world by creating index investing, which allows investors to buy mutual funds that track the broader market.

He did this with the overall intent to make investing easier and at a low cost for the average investor.

An avid investor and money manager himself, he preached investment over speculation, long-term patience over short-term action, and reducing broker fees as much as possible.

The ideal investment vehicle for Bogle was a low-cost index fund held over a period of a lifetime with dividends reinvested and purchased with dollar cost averaging.

In this video, Bogle talked about the future of the financial world and investment management. He suggested there will be three issues and how to solve the problem.

Source: Finance Jane

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

