Twitter just sold its mobile ad business for more than a billion dollars

MicroStrategy provides business intelligence, mobile software, and cloud-based services. The company also claims to be the largest publicly traded corporate holder of Bitcoin. MicroStrategy (MSTR) operates in the business intelligence market, and also holds more than $2 billion in cryptocurrency assets. Even forgetting about the potential returns from bitcoin, the company’s business intelligence division expects to target a market that grows at a CAGR of 11% YoY. If the company signs more partnerships with third-party vendors and offers more deployment options, in my view, future free cash flow could justify a valuation of $1000-$1335. I identified some risks from data protection regulators and certain financial risks. However, the current valuation does not really justify the future of cash that MicroStrategy could generate.

MARKETS ・ 13 HOURS AGO