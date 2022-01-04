ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter just sold its mobile ad business for more than a billion dollars

By Max Slater-Robins
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Twitter has officially completed the sale of its mobile ads platform MoPub to AppLovin, netting the company a cool $1.05 billion. MoPub helped Twitter generate around $190 million in revenue during 2020, but the company felt that having the platform was impacting its ability to execute in other areas, such as...

Seeking Alpha

MicroStrategy: More Than $2 Billion In Bitcoin, And A Proven Business Intelligence Software

MicroStrategy provides business intelligence, mobile software, and cloud-based services. The company also claims to be the largest publicly traded corporate holder of Bitcoin. MicroStrategy (MSTR) operates in the business intelligence market, and also holds more than $2 billion in cryptocurrency assets. Even forgetting about the potential returns from bitcoin, the company’s business intelligence division expects to target a market that grows at a CAGR of 11% YoY. If the company signs more partnerships with third-party vendors and offers more deployment options, in my view, future free cash flow could justify a valuation of $1000-$1335. I identified some risks from data protection regulators and certain financial risks. However, the current valuation does not really justify the future of cash that MicroStrategy could generate.
CNBC

Google hit with 150 million euro French fine for cookie breaches

France's data privacy watchdog has fined Google for making it difficult for internet users to refuse online trackers known as cookies. Meta Platforms' Facebook was also fined 60 million euros for the same reason. "The CNIL has found that the facebook.com, google.fr and youtube.com websites do not allow to refuse...
ZDNet

Sonos wins patent dispute with Google, says it's time for Google to pay up

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) on Thursday ruled against Google in its patent dispute with Sonos, finding that Google infringed upon five valid patents belonging to the smaller audio company. The commission ordered a ban on the importation of Google products that violate the patents and ruled that Google must stop selling patent-infringing products that have already been imported.
Your old Java apps could let hackers break into your network

Organizations running old Java apps on their systems could end up having their networks targeted and infiltrated by a financially motivated threat group known as 'Elephant Beetle' or TG2003. The Incident Response (IR) team at the cybersecurity firm Sygnia has spent the past two years tracking Elephant Beetle as the...
morningbrew.com

Mobile apps must now be more than a checkbox for retailers

Tech companies have made smartphones central to work, relationships, entertainment, and lately, shopping. According to eMarketer, mobile commerce is expected to almost double its share of annual US retail sales by 2025, to 10.4%—or $728+ billion. It makes sense retail players want in on something a person touches an average of 2,617 times per day.
CBS News

BlackBerry pulls the plug on its pioneering mobile phone

Service on BlackBerry cellphones — once the preferred mobile device for Wall Street, Capitol Hill and the media — shut down for good on Tuesday, closing the door on a piece of technology that helped usher in a revolution in communications. BlackBerry announced in September 2020 that it...
Phone Arena

T-Mobile has a sweet and simple new deal for new 5G Home Internet customers

With Verizon on the offensive all of a sudden, finally ramping up its high-speed 5G availability while also revamping and improving both those mobile and 5G Home plans to better compete against T-Mobile's aggressively priced unlimited service options, now seems like an ideal time for the "Un-carrier" to further sweeten its deals as well.
A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

