Minnesota Farmers Union today praised the Biden-Harris administration for dedicating $1 billion to expand independent processing capacity. “COVID-19 laid bare the fact that our meat processing system is too consolidated,” said Minnesota Farmers Union (MFU) President Gary Wertish. “Four companies controlling 85 percent of the beef market hasn’t worked for farmers for a long time and it doesn’t work for workers or consumers either. The investments laid out by the Biden-Harris administration today will help make our food system more diversified, resilient and fair. We’re eager to see these investments come to Minnesota and benefit consumers and our family farmer members who raise livestock.”

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO